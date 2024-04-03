Russ Cook will complete his gruelling journey of running the entire length of Africa on Sunday, 7 April, in Tunisia

The 29-year-old has covered over 14,000km across 16 countries while he has also completed 71 marathons to confirm his status as The Hardest Geezer

Fans around the world say Cook has been a true inspiration to them as he completes his amazing journey

Englishman Russ Cook will become the first man to run across the length of on Sunday, 7 April 2024. Image: Hardest Geezer @ Instagram

Source: Instagram

English marathon runner Russ Cook is set to become the first man ever to run the entire length of Africa as he approaches the finish line on Sunday, 7 April 2024, in Tunisia.

Known as the The Hardest Geezer, the 29-year-old began the incredible journey over a year ago and has since covered 14,000 kilometres across 16 countries.

Russ Cook is thankful to the people of Africa

Cook showed his appreciation to the people of Africa via an Instagram post:

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Cook said in his post:

"We have met incredible people in every single country we've been to that have welcomed us with love and kindness. The human spirit is a beautiful thing. Thank you to the people of Africa for being such an amazing part of this journey."

Cook is out to make history

In 2019, Cook became the first man to run from Asia to London. He also competed in 71 marathons in 66 days, all in the name of overcoming obstacles.

Other athletes have also shown their desire to be an inspiration, such as Bafana skipper Ronwen Williams, who donated R50 000 to his former primary school.

Mzansi music producer DJ Karri also showed his support after reaching out to help former Bafana midfielder Lerato Chabangu.

Fans from around the world support Cook

Going by the nickname The Hardest Greezer, he has quite a following on social media and his fans have all backed his amazing journey

Eric Oliver said Cook is a man of the people:

"Bro been bagging 50km a day and still got time for a kickabout with the lads."

The Running Charity shared Cook's words:

"What a post, what a journey. The human spirit really is a beautiful thing ❤️"

Juan Garcia says Cook is amazing:

"I ran 5 miles today and tried to put myself in your shoes mentally; that’s when I cramped up and stopped."

Brandon P Myers says the runner is an inspiration:

"The quote '1 year of hard work will change your life forever' really spoke into existence. Well done to you, bro."

Keith Boyd applauded Cook:

"Fantastic, Russ! Amazing accomplishment. You should be extremely proud of your incredible determination and resilience."

Pitso Mosimane opens up a new football academy

Football coach Pitso Mosimane is doing his bit to build fresh football talent after he launched a new football club in Mamelodi.

The Pitso Mosimane Football Club will be dedicated to finding talent in the townships, while the Pitso Mosimane Foundation will fund it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News