University can be challenging for most people, and it is not always easy to stay motivated, and this was just the case for this young woman.

A young lady was motivated by an old man studying in the school library. Image: @orienetsianda/TikTok and Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images

Woman gets inspired by umalume

A young lady expressed in a TikTok video that she was on the verge of "giving up" on her education; however, she found motivation in the most unusual way. The woman was sitting in the University of Witwatersrand library in a video uploaded by @orienetsianda.

She had her book open and her various studying materials on her desk. As the clip contained, she showed off the grown man sitting at the far end, concentrating on his books.

@orienetsianda took to her TikTok and captioned the post saying:

"Never felt this motivated. I loved how focused he was. Appreciated."

SA claps for the old man

The video received over 160K views, thousands of likes, and many comments on the platform within a few hours of its publication. People rushed to the comments section to shower the grown man with heartfelt messages.

Mbuso246 said:

When I thought I was the only 30-year-old Malome in my class. I hope I'm inspiring lama 2k arasayo as that Malome."

Nomonde Mbhele commented:

"I wish he succeeds."

Jiádose wrote:

"God bless that man! And be with him!"

Ocean.19 added:

"This is beautiful."

User 301 shared:

"He even sleeps there literally, inspirational."

