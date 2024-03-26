A gentleman has placed his braiding skills on display, and Mzansi went gaga over the gentleman's undeniable talent

The TikTok video of the gent gained massive attraction from social media as it gathered many views along with thousands of likes and comments

South Africans could not get enough of the man's braiding skills as they rushed to the comments section to gush over his work

This young man is giving hairstyles a run for their money after he showcased his braiding skills in a video trending on TikTok.

A young South African man showcased his braiding skills in a TikTok video. Image: @tyler_siesta

Source: Instagram

A young man braids his sister's hair

This creative gentleman scored the ultimate bargain with his sister. The man offered to braid his sister's hair so she could purchase for him a laptop. The video shared by @tyler_siesta on TikTok shows the young man flaunting the fibre. As the clip continued, he showed how he braided his sister's hair. @tyler_siesta then unveiled the final results, which looked stunning.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi is in awe of the man's work

The clip of the gentleman captured the attention of many people online as it generated many views, thousands of likes, and comments on TikTok. Social media users rushed to the comments section as they complimented him.

Jay said:

"You are definitely getting that laptop."

Hle added:

"This is sooooo good."

Irene's Braids wrote:

"Keep killing it!!! Thank you for the love."

Zammy commented:

"It's beautiful. Looks painful, though. I'm tender-headed, and I'm scared for the hairline."

Rindzi said:

"Yoh ! I wish my brother could see what other siblings do."

