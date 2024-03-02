Black Coffee finally broke his silence about his plane crash

The DJ revealed that the plane he boarded shortly before the accident made him feel uneasy

Mzansi was stunned by Coffee's revelations, though relieved that he was making a recovery

Black Coffee opened up about his plane crash nearly two months after the incident. Images: realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

Black Coffee finally spoke about his plane crash. The Superman hitmaker was involved in an unfortunate plane accident, where he revealed that he was uncomfortable the entire time leading up to the incident.

Black Coffee addresses plane crash

Nearly two months since his plane crash, Black Coffee has finally opened up about the unfortunate incident.

Speaking on Kaya 949, the We Dance Again hitmaker revealed that he boarded a different plane than he was used to, saying he made observations of the smaller, slightly worn plane and felt uneasy.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Having recently devoted his life to God, one would say that what Coffee was feeling was more than just a gut feeling.

Twitter (X) user MDN News shared a video from the interview:

"I thought 'It looks old, like no one has been using it.' I made these comments, and I was told, 'You're spoiled,' but I felt uneasy."

"I had fear. Before the helicopter took off, I started praying; I just felt uneasy about this particular ride. I sent a message to my woman; I said, 'I love you.'

'I took a nap and woke up to what felt like a nightmare; the plane was shaking violently. I opened my eyes, and everyone was trying to hold on."

Mzansi reacts to Black Coffee's story

Netizens are shocked by Black Coffee's story yet relieved that he's recovering:

FebTshego was stunned:

"Mos Coffee’s accident was truly messed up."

mycyclelifeza was relieved:

"Speedy recovery, bro. Glad you're back."

MomakoeMoumak1 said:

"No weapon formed against him will prosper. Amen."

NGLBM1 wrote:

"Your gut will never lie."

Black Coffee attends SONA 2024

In more Black Coffee updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the DJ attending the State of the Nation Address.

Mzansi was delighted to see Coffee since his plane crash, happy that he was making a recovery.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News