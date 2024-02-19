International DJ and producer Black Coffee went trended on social as he gave his life to God

A video of the star spotted in church giving his to God went viral after a Twitter user shared it on social media

Many netizens on social media said that this was the best thing they have seen so far in 2024

International DJ and producer Black Coffee has given his life to God. Image: @realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

Everyone in life deserves a second chance, and DJ Black Coffee is one of them as he was seen in church over the past weekend praising the Lord, this was after the star opened up about his recovery after the tragic accident he was involved in.

Black Coffee give his life to God

The Fetch Your Life hitmaker has been the talk of town recently after he was trending on social media. The star who was involved in a flight accident on his way to a scheduled gig overseas has given his life to God.

A video that went viral on Twitter after @_KealebogaMO posted it showed Black Coffee going in front of the congregation at a church to give his life to christ captured many hearts.

The netizen captioned the clip:

"Black Coffee giving his life to Jesus Christ is the Best thing I’ve ever seen so far in 2024. Glory Be to GOD!!"

Watch the video below:

SA touched by Black Coffee's video

After netizens saw the video, they flooded the comment section with praises:

@Somi_Nduna praised:

"All glory to God in Jesus’ name."

@kingvegan101 wrote:

"The illuminati about to collect their dues from these celebs."

@MrBoo_SA said:

"Wow man!"

@TMgubhela shared:

"Near death experiences Can do that,but he still has to say no to Puff Daddy otherwise this will be useless."

@zinzimsiza16 commented:

"Nothing makes me more emotional than seeing God's people returning to him. Nought inside my throat and tears in my eyes kinda emotional. This is what salvation is about."

@UncleT_ mentioned:

"Amen more of your good works Lord!!!"

@G1_3 responded:

"Near death experiences will bring you closer to God."

@Mavuso___ replied:

"We thank God for his life."

Mzansi saddened by Black Coffee's accident news

In a previous report from Briefly News, South Africans were very shocked to hear the news about DJ Black Coffee.

Many people sent their well-wishes to Coffee as he received treatment for his injuries and are hailing him for his amazing work.

