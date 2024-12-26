Boity Thulo recently shared her own Christmas picture on social media; like other celebs

The controversial gossipmonger Musa Khawula reshared Boity's picture on his social media page

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their mixed reactions to the media personality's picture

Boity celebrated Christmas with her pet. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

The gorgeous TV personality and rapper Boity Thulo showed how she celebrated Christmas this year.

The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula posted a picture of the former Rockville actress and her pet posing next to her Christmas tree on his Twitter (X) page and captioned it:

"Boity Thulo shares her Christmas card."

See the photo below:

Netizens react to Boity's picture

Shortly after Boity Thulo's picture was shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with mixed reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@mokone_eddie asked:

"Is she also bleaching? Eyiiii...what is happening with our celebs, Mzansi?"

@Bizlifestyle4 said:

"I feel like a tattoo takes your value down. It's like if you put a sound system in your car, the value of the car goes down."

@FAFOZone wrote:

"Others are posting Christmas Photos with family, wena you post with your pet. Shouts loneliness."

@young_prinzy responded:

"Merry Christmas to you moms and the family! May your day be filled with happiness, peace of mind and all the Love your heart desires! I love you."

@AfricanNqobile commented:

"Boity is too gorgeous."

@Romeo20040 mentioned:

"What a sad post. The most fulfilling thing a woman can do in the world is to have kids and a loving husband. To all women out there, use your 20s wisely."

@winterishere61 said:

"This one is smart. She probably had a termination or is on some serious prevention pills. She keeps herself valuable. She's a US dollar."

