Popular musicians Viggy and Virginia Qwabe got dragged by South Africans on social media on Christmas Day

The Qwabe twins went viral when they presented their Christmas card wrapped up in plastic bags

Fans of the identical twins were surprised with their Christmas card as they are not fully clothed

Qwabe twins Christmas card trends on social media. Images: @official_qwabetwins

Musicians and identical twins, Virginia and Viggy Qwabe known as Qwabe twins trended on social media on Wednesday, 25 December 2024, for their Christmas card. In the viral photo, the pair is seated next to a Christmas tree and wrapped in plastic bags with two large bows.

The afro-pop duo who have advocated for young women to preserve their cultures and their practices surprised their fans with their Christmas card as they appear unclothed in the photo.

The singers who also trended in August for showing their curves revealed to Sunday World in a statement:

“We are motivating and showing women our age that you can be a known musician but also preserve your purity. The reed dance is very important, and it has played a pivotal role in our lives.”

South Africans react to their Christmas card

The former Idols SA contestants shared a photo of their Christmas card on their Instagram account on Christmas Day. The twins captioned their post:

"We’re the perfect Christmas present. Wrapped up with love. Merry Christmas everyone."

South Africans responded to the twin's photo on celebrity blogger Musa Khawula's social media account.

@ArnoModd asked:

"Why are they wearing sweets wrappers?"

@Inenekazi1 wrote:

"My worry is that they think they ate but they were eaten."

@CHEGOFATSO_ZA said:

"Manje why are they wrapped in plastics ngathi amaStockSweets?"

@shaz___m said:

"And why are they covering their bodies with plastic?"

@justnyoo responded:

"What in the Kanye and Bianca is this?"

@Salain_G_R said:

"If anyone ever tells you money won't make you happy, show them this picture."

@Papi_Mphuthi replied:

"There’s always that one Christmas card that's going to flop."

@PreciousShange said:

"The twins want to be unwrapped like a present this Christmas."

