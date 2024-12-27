The South African radio and TV personality Penny Lebyane recently celebrated her special day

The star marked another year around the sun as she turned 45 on Thursday, 26 December 2024

Many fans and followers of the star flooded the comment section with birthday messages

Penny Lebyane celebrated her birthday. Image: @pennylebyane

Source: Instagram

The South African media personality Penny Lebyane recently celebrated another year around the sun.

Penny Lebyane turns 45

Penny Lebyane has made headlines once again on social media after a photo of herself showing off her hot body, which had Mzansi men in their feelings, went viral.

Earlier on the radio, the personality shared on social media that she was growing a year older and had just turned 45 on Thursday, 26 December 2024. Lebyane shared a sizzling picture of herself on her Instagram page and wished herself a happy birthday.

The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula also shared the post on his Twitter (X) page and wished the star a happy birthday.

"Penny Lebyane celebrates her 45th birthday."

Netizens wish Penny a happy birthday

Many netizens flooded the comment section wishing Penny a happy birthday. Here's what they had to say:

@VITO_G_Wagon said:

"No Musa, she can’t be 45. She is the same age as abo Somizi."

@bozzie_t wrote:

"She’s still young hey, my fellow fighter really aged her."

@g_mapaya responded:

"Isn't she 50 something? Soccer age this one."

@theLeftHand22 replied:

"She’s young indeed. All along ke busy ke re “Aus Penny” khante, but I’ll continue using “Aus Penny” out of respect Happy birthday Aus Penny."

@KeSeRomeo tweeted:

"Only 45?? She's been on our screen for a long time; I thought she was older than that."

Penny Lebyane on her relationship with Ntsiki Mazwai

In a previous report from Briefly News, Penny Lebyane revealed that she is no longer friends with Ntsiki Mazwai. Penny expressed frustration over being dragged into Ntsiki's controversies and stated they are not close.

She announced that Ntsiki has even blocked her on social media, emphasising that their connection was limited to a past court case and that they rarely communicate.

