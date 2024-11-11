A photo of Penny Lebyane showing off her hot body had Mzansi men in their feelings

The media personality flaunted her curves in a swimsuit and sent netizens on a spiral

While some praised her ageless beauty, others continued to label Penny an attention-seeker

Penny Lebyane was a hot topic over her swimsuit snap. Images: pennylebyane

Source: Instagram

Without fail, another one of Penny Lebyane's steamy pictures nearly broke the internet.

Penny Lebyane flaunts her figure

Famed broadcaster, Penny Lebyane, has been topping the news lately, and one fan decided to bring back one of her famous pictures.

The former Radio 2000 presenter is known to flaunt her figure from time to time, which has never failed to place her at the centre of controversy, and Twitter (X) ramalokot revisited her swimsuit picture.

The netizen showed love to Penny and shared her pool day snap wearing a red bathing suit:

"They'll never make me hate you."

Netizens weigh in on Penny Lebyane's photo

Mzansi men were ready to risk it all for Penny:

FootballStage_1 declared:

"Sbwl. She can even make me walk to buy bread, I will. She's really the one."

oudip praised Penny:

"You are not alone, my bra! She is really growing like wine, this one! Whilst the young ones are busy with facial and body surgeries, she remained pure beauty!"

StHonorable threw shade at Penny's baby daddy:

"He's bitter because she dumped him."

BamUyatandwa taunted Penny's ex:

"She must post more to annoy that deadbeat."

ikechauke7 claimed:

"Ausi Penny can still give ma 2000 a run for their money, phela those one are finished already."

Meanwhile, others slammed the media personality, saying she was too old to be chasing clout:

congokid2433 was confused:

"Why is this Aunty naked?"

_MarangAletsats wasn't impressed:

"But Penny, though, why would she post such a photo on social media? I think that's why that Ali guy is angry."

Makhadzi shows off her body

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to photos of Makhadzi showing off her body.

The Limpopo singer flaunted her figure in several swimsuit pictures, and Mzansi had plenty to say.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News