Makhadzi left little to the imagination when she showed off her banging body in a bathing suit

The Limpopo singer had social media buzzing over her new snaps, and fans praised her natural figure

However, others bashed Khadzi for showing too much skin and accused her of being an attention-seeker

Makhadzi is living her best life and recently welcomed the warm weather in a cute swimsuit.

Makhadzi flaunts her figure

Our girl, Makhadzi, recently enjoyed a nice dip in her pool and decided to give fans a look at how she tackled the heat wave.

The Number 1 hitmaker flaunted her figure in several photos wearing a yellow Calvin Klein bathing suit and said she decided to stay at her house and enjoy a nice pool day with her friends.

Khadzi splurged on her multi-million-rand Joburg mansion in 2021, which is big enough to host parties and enjoy some quality time with loved ones, and our girl did just that:

"Decided to stay indoors today at my studio house. Today was too hot, all I wanted was water, just to rest. We start with rehearsals tomorrow. All roads lead to Peter Mokaba Stadium."

Mzansi weighs in on Makhadzi's pictures

Netizens gushed over Khadzi's stunning figure.

South African singer, Nkosazana Daughter, said:

"Okay, okay, sexy lady!"

dearstarring wrote:

"You have such a beautiful home, lil sis, and the body is bodying!"

mnm_meya teased:

"Master KG fumbled a queen right here."

ramoraoswi90813 praised Makhadzi:

"My Queen, I like that there's no BBL, just a normal body."

Meanwhile, others weren't as impressed:

Melusi_Mokone bashed Makhadzi:

"She shouldn’t have done that. Best to leave it for the BBL gang, sweetie."

sam_xgx said:

"What a horrible way to start my day!"

Segole_LC threw shade at Makhadzi:

"A typical example of not everything is for you; she should've sat this one out."

Fan turns down Makhadzi's hints

In more Makhadzi updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the singer attempting to dance with a fan.

An unknown man refused to dance provocatively with Khadzi, and netizens sang his praises.

