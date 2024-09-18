Penny Lebyane trended after posting a sultry red swimsuit picture, showing off her curves

The post humorously referenced her ex, DJ Fresh, suggesting she was reminding him of what he was missing

Mzansi reacted with mixed opinions, with some praising Penny's body while others defended DJ Fresh

Veteran media personality Penny Lebyane set timelines on fire with her saucy picture. The star, who had previously faced backlash over showing too much skin, shared a hot swimsuit picture.

Penny Lebyane flaunted her hot body in a viral picture. Image: @pennylebyane

Source: Instagram

Penny Lebyane's sultry picture trends

Shuu! Penny Lebyane showed Mzansi she still got it with her recent picture. The star unapologetically flaunted her killer curves in a red swimsuit.

The picture was reposted on the microblogging platform X by the controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula. Khawula even joked about how Penny showed her former lover, DJ Fresh, what he was missing. The post read:

"Penny Lebyane shows off her body and reminding DJ Fresh what he is missing out on."

Mzansi reacts to Penny Lebyane's picture

Social media users shared mixed reactions to Penny Lebyane's picture. Others hailed the star for having a stunning body, while others defended DJ Fresh.

@PressPlaySA wrote:

"Did you know: Once a chewed gum loses its sweet flavour, there’s no point in chewing it anymore? 🤔"

@MalumeRichie commented:

"Dj Fresh is mourning, please, wena."

@ChrisEcxel102 added:

"Gogo Penny still got it."

@Miz_Ruraltarain noted:

"Reminding her Zimbabwean baby daddy, Ali Naka, how she is thirsty."

@Ms_Logical said:

"I’m sure Dj Fresh isn’t even thinking about her."

@bad_option88 noted:

"What could he be missing out on here?"

@newsandchill added:

"Fresh is with Pasi now, so he ain’t missing anything here."

Nadia Nakai shares sultry video

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nadia Nakai never gets a break from social media users. The star was recently dragged for showing too much skin in her latest post.

Award-winning rapper and reality TV star Nadia Nakai caught Mzansi's attention with her latest video. The star, who has been promoting her reality TV show Beyond Bragga, shared a video that set tongues wagging.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News