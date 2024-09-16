Bonang Matheba surprised fans by revealing she's a diehard A-Reece fan, responding to a post confirming her support for the rapper

Social media reactions were mixed, with many A-Reece fans showing love to Bonang

Fans expressed excitement, with some suggesting she appear in one of his music videos

Media personality Bonang Matheba shocked social media users when she revealed that she is a diehard A-Reece fan. Social media users shared mixed reactions to the star's post.

Bonang Matheba showed A-Reece some love in a viral post. Image: Noam Galai/Getty Images and @theboydoingthings

Source: UGC

Bonang Matheba talks about being A-Reece's fan

Who would have guessed that Queen B vibes to A-Reece's music? The larger-than-life star surprised her fans and followers when she confirmed her love for the rapper.

The B'Dazzled star, responding to an X user about her support for A-Reece, said she is a proud supporter of the We Both Know Better hitmaker.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Take a look at the post below:

Fans respond to Bonang endorsing A-Reece

Social media users shared mixed reactions to Queen B's post. Many admitted that the radio and TV personality was a fan of the rapper. A-Reece's fans also showed love to the Being Bonang star.

@BarnneyAp asked:

"Since when?❤️👌😂"

@LeroyMash2639 wrote:

"All Slimes lets follow the Queen!!"

@gimigang added:

"This why we always stand with the Queen 🫡"

@hipno_k commented:

"You need to appear on one of his visuals, please."

@mr_fourtu added:

"You deserve my follow queen 🥺"

@EyeUsedToBeAGod said:

"Ginger Trill has been shouting you out in his music since his first album , and he clearly is far nicer but you’ve stayed mizing him . lol 😂"

Reason previews Pearl Thusi's unreleased track Kusile

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Pearl Thusi is very serious about her music career, and she has brought out the big guns to work with her. Mama Panther is working on a song titled Kusile.

Rapper Reason, who now goes by his Amapiano altar ego, Sizwe Alakine, shared a video of him and Pearl Thusi in the studio. The two were working on the actress's unreleased track.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News