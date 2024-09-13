The South African rapper A-Reece has finally dropped his highly-anticipated mixtape

The Mgani hitmaker shared the artwork on his Twitter (X) page and announced that the mixtape will drop on Friday, 13 September 2024

Many Slimes were excited as the rapper announced the release of his mixtape on social media

Rapper A-reece dropped his mixtape. Image: 2theboydoingthings

The Slimes and other supporters of the Hip Hop rapper A-reece are in for a treat as the star drops some fresh music.

A-Reece drops his highly-anticipated mixtape

Social media has been buzzing since the Hip Hop rapper A-Reece announced on his pages recently.

The Mgani Hitmaker revealed that he has finally dropped his highly-anticipated mixtape on Friday, 13 September 2024.

The star shared the announcement on his Twitter (X) and Instagram pages earlier.

On Twitter (X), he wrote:

"here’s the tracklist. "Kill The King: the mixtape' FRIDAY THE 13TH."

See the post below:

On his Instagram page, he wrote:

"Kill The King: the mixtape is all yours, $limes."

Fans excited about his mixtape release

Shortly after the star announced it on his social media pages, many of his fans and supporters flooded the comment section with excitement about the release of his mixtape. Check out what they had to say below:

@BlxckSwiss_ wrote:

"Bro said I ain't waiting for October 21. That's why he is the GOAT!"

@Tumi__Joy said:

"Damn we are about to feast."

@Mk_ka_Hadebe responded:

"I hope its the old Reece. I like the old Reece."

@krugersville replied:

"Hau my goat I thought we agreed you going to make track 5 Krugers Death Trap."

@MeshackBevhula commented:

"This is gonna be a hit."

@jawawa95 mentioned:

"We about to hear some hit."

@Crasythings tweeted:

"This is a good month... plus, it's Friday."

