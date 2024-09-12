Global site navigation

A-Reece's 'Str8 To Hell' Reached 100K Streams on Spotify, Slimes Congratulate Him
Music

A-Reece's 'Str8 To Hell' Reached 100K Streams on Spotify, Slimes Congratulate Him

by  Jessica Gcaba 2 min read
  • South African rapper A-Reece's latest single, Str8 To Hell, was released last week, and it has already reached a milestone
  • The song surpassed 100K streams on the popular music streaming app Spotify, a milestone celebrated by his fans
  • The Slimes congratulated him on his achievement, saying he is a dope rapper and he deserves the praise

A-Reece's has reached a milestone on Spotify.
A-Reece's 'Str8 To Hell' has been streamed 100K times on Spotify. Image: Oupa Bopape
Source: Getty Images

Award-winning South African rapper A-Reece released his latest single, which has already amassed 100,000 streams on Spotify.

A-Reece's single reaches milestone

Str8 To Hell is the latest single from former Ambitiouz Entertainment signee A-Reece. It was released on 6 September 2024 and has already reached an epic milestone.

After surpassing 100K streams on the music streaming app, @Sahhn247 congratulated the rapper, "CONGRATULATIONS TO A-REECE. STR8 TO HELL' reached 100K streams on Spotify."

Mzansi celebrates A-Reece

The Slimes, the collective name for his fanbase, hailed the rapper, saying the song is a hit.

@MndebeleMelusi said:

"I can't remember a day that went by where I never listened to A-Reece's song since 2016."

@cofeebean shared:

"This is the Reece we always wanted after meanwhile in honeydew/touchè."

geminiraps4ever added:

"I REALLY MISSED THIS VERSION OF REECE."

heru_zn pointed out:

"No lie this song gave me Drake Vibes."

lifeofowam added:

"It’s giving I’m upset and what’s next by drake."

clxssy reece said:

"It's a dope track, but it's scaring me as a fan because, like on the dotted line, you were telling us abt how "can't go out this way till I make it in the heavens gate". Now you wanna go to hell like drag this aint me wanting to hate on the craft, but then any criticism is good criticism."

A-Reece fans threaten to boycott Back To The City

In a previous report from Briefly News, A-Reece was excluded from the Back to the City lineup. After the official roster was released, his fans threatened to boycott the show.

The music show is a celebration of the local rap community, but fans believe it wouldn't be complete without Reece.

