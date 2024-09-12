A-Reece's 'Str8 To Hell' Reached 100K Streams on Spotify, Slimes Congratulate Him
- South African rapper A-Reece's latest single, Str8 To Hell, was released last week, and it has already reached a milestone
- The song surpassed 100K streams on the popular music streaming app Spotify, a milestone celebrated by his fans
- The Slimes congratulated him on his achievement, saying he is a dope rapper and he deserves the praise
Award-winning South African rapper A-Reece released his latest single, which has already amassed 100,000 streams on Spotify.
A-Reece's single reaches milestone
Str8 To Hell is the latest single from former Ambitiouz Entertainment signee A-Reece. It was released on 6 September 2024 and has already reached an epic milestone.
After surpassing 100K streams on the music streaming app, @Sahhn247 congratulated the rapper, "CONGRATULATIONS TO A-REECE. STR8 TO HELL' reached 100K streams on Spotify."
Mzansi celebrates A-Reece
The Slimes, the collective name for his fanbase, hailed the rapper, saying the song is a hit.
@MndebeleMelusi said:
"I can't remember a day that went by where I never listened to A-Reece's song since 2016."
@cofeebean shared:
"This is the Reece we always wanted after meanwhile in honeydew/touchè."
geminiraps4ever added:
"I REALLY MISSED THIS VERSION OF REECE."
heru_zn pointed out:
"No lie this song gave me Drake Vibes."
lifeofowam added:
"It’s giving I’m upset and what’s next by drake."
clxssy reece said:
"It's a dope track, but it's scaring me as a fan because, like on the dotted line, you were telling us abt how "can't go out this way till I make it in the heavens gate". Now you wanna go to hell like drag this aint me wanting to hate on the craft, but then any criticism is good criticism."
A-Reece fans threaten to boycott Back To The City
In a previous report from Briefly News, A-Reece was excluded from the Back to the City lineup. After the official roster was released, his fans threatened to boycott the show.
The music show is a celebration of the local rap community, but fans believe it wouldn't be complete without Reece.
