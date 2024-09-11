Emtee's latest signee, F-Eezy, appears to have fired back at Big Zulu with a diss track

The Emtee Records artist took one for the team with his bars and promised fans that there was more to come

The track sparked a whirlwind of reactions from fans who were stunned to see the direction the beef had taken

Emtee Records' F-eezy responded to Big Zulu with a diss track. Images: emteethehustla, f_eezysa, bigzulu_sa

Source: Instagram

It appears that F-Eezy has taken one for the team and wrote a diss aimed at his label head's rival, Big Zulu.

F-Eezy fires shots at Big Zulu

As the beef between Emtee and Big Zulu intensifies, it appears that it's all hands on deck as the feud spills over to their camps.

With the Inkabi Records boss having released his latest diss track titled 200 Bars, a follow-up to his controversial 150 Bars, several emcees responded, and the latest came from Emtee's record label.

Taking to his Instagram page, the latest Emtee Records' signee, F-Eezy, shared a response to Big Zulu with a diss track of his own.

Keeping the original Sister Bethina production intact, F-Eezy laced out several punches directed at Big Zulu, seemingly standing up for his label boss.

Though unknown to younger hip hop heads, the veteran rapper has been in the game for decades and has collaborated with some greats, including HHP and PRO.

His diss serves as his first song under his new label and is expected to receive a music video treatment soon:

Mzansi weighs in on F-Eezy's diss

Netizens aren't feeling the response, with others claiming that F-Eezy could do way better:

sim_rsa said:

"Honest opinion, knowing you, you could've done way much better and delivered better lines with a better style."

thee_tonde_songo_ii added:

"Hai, no. This is not the F-Eezy we know. Even the bars aren’t that hard."

unbroken_african wasn't impressed:

"Good try, but it will take more than that to put down Big Zulu."

Meanwhile, others were impressed and hyped F-Eezy up on his comeback:

kwxmesankxrra_international said:

"Weak Zulu, the big homie Eezy had to step in."

sconezero_atm was impressed:

"It's on another level now! ATM for life, as we wait for him to respond."

iss_carl_ was impressed:

"F-Eezy still got it!"

Emtee throws shade at Big Zulu

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Emtee's response to Big Zulu's latest diss track.

Big Hustle claimed to be uninterested in the back and forth and wanted to settle things man to man.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News