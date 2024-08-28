South African rappers Emtee and Big Zulu have not settled their feud, as Emtee recently reignited it

Taking to Twitter (X), Emtee mocked Big Zulu and said he is incapable of making a hit song

Social media users slammed Emtee, and many said Big Zulu pulls more numbers than Emtee

Emtee and Big Zulu still need to resolve some issues. The Manando hitmaker recently took a few shots at Big Zulu.

Emtee dragged Big Zulu recently on social media, saying he is not a hitmaker. Images: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Emtee drags Big Zulu

Big Zulu's arch-nemesis Emtee recently dragged him online. It seems the gentlemen are yet to settle their feud, as Emtee recently took aim at Big Zulu.

On his X account (formerly Twitter), Emtee ridiculed Big Zulu and said he was incapable of making a hit song to save his life.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Big Zulu can’t make a hit to save his life," Emtee said.

Mzansi confused by Emtee's post

Social media users were confused by Emtee's recent tweets about Big Zulu, which seemed unprovoked. Peeps slammed Emtee, and many said Big Zulu pulls more numbers than he has recently.

Big Xhosa said: "This is a lie; out of all you HIP-HOP niggas, Big Zulu is the only one still making hits."

Emtee replied and said:

"Song for a song, he can't mess with me. Ever heard a full song where he’s alone and it bangs?"

This is what many people had to say:

@maxwill_m

"That would've been true three years ago. I'm not even a fan of Big Zulu, but his new music clears yours, even numbers wise. His new album is doing good, too, with many songs over a million streams in less than four months of release."

@GeeendaKid3

"You ain’t got no hit since Ambitiouz Ent. Kgosi made you, that’s why you are struggling to finish the album because you've always wanted someone to direct your music life. Talent alone is not enough, get help my man. Imali eningi is a hit by the way!"

@King_Turbofx10

"I think Big Zulu has his own fan base and his target market and those who listen to him on a daily they know his hits ....stay in your lane bhuda and make good music."

Emtee says J Molley is homeless

In a previous report from Briefly News, Emtee and J Molley are at each other's necks again.

The rappers are dragging each other on their social media pages with the Roll Up hitmaker, claiming that J Molley was homeless, among other tweets he posted.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News