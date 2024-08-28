Rappers Emtee and J Molley are at it again, dragging each other on their social media pages

The Roll Up hitmaker made some damning allegations regarding the troubled rapper on Twitter (X)

Emtee shared a post where he claimed that J Molley was homeless, among other tweets he posted

Emtee made damning allegations about J Molley. Image: @hoodpharmacist_sa, @emtee

The drama between rappers J Molley and Emtee is far from over. The award-winning artist dragged the 26-year-old on social media again.

Emtee claims J Molley is homeless

Everybody is questioning how Emtee and J Molley drifted apart and started beefing with each other, as they have been slamming one another on social media.

Earlier on, the troubled rapper accused Emtee of sending him death-threat messages and now the Roll Up hitmaker blasted the star by also claiming the 26-year-old star is homeless.

This was one of the tweets that Emtee shared on his timeline regarding J Molley, which he posted early in the morning on Tuesday, 27 August 2024.

He wrote:

"J MOLLY IS HOMELESS."

"I’m not the one living in a backroom the size a cell."

Was I ever? I been quiet. Just say you thirsty for drama. I don’t know that kid! How do I talk about a junky that I don’t even know. Homeless piece of something."

See the posts below:

Netizens react to Emtee's claim

Shortly after he shared that J Molley is homeless, many netizens on social media reacted to his claim. See some of the comments below:

@Larry_TMM responded:

"That ain't laughable though."

@PapieJacobson denied Emtee's claim:

"Nah that can't be true."

@LLOYD_LU2ULI wrote:

"Don't kick a man when he is down. Help him out hustler please."

@Spher_ZA replied:

"That ain't funny."

@Iingashimuza questioned:

"Now what's funny?"

@yobxby1 responded:

"And you making fun of it."

Emtee ignites beef with Flash Ikumkani

In more entertainment news, Briefly News shared the details behind the rapper's beef with Flash Ikumkani.

Big Hustle claimed that Flash owed him money, whereas a source alleged that Flash was bad-mouthing his former record label boss, to which he finally responded.

