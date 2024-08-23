South African actor and comedian Siv Ngesi recently trolled the EFF on social media

The star went down memory lane, reminding netizens of what the political party once said before the elections

Many netizens had mixed reactions regarding the multi-award-winning actor posted online

Actor Siv Ngesi trolled the EFF.

The multi-award-winning actor Siv Ngesi has made headlines once again on social media.

Siv Ngesi trolls the EFF

Actor and TV presenter Siv Ngesi became the talk of the town on social media recently after he took a jab at the Economics Freedom Fighters (EFF) political party regarding the statement they made before the national elections.

The star took to his Twitter (X) page to troll the political party and wrote:

"I miss the days when EFF used to say president in waiting."

Netizens have mixed reactions regarding SIv Ngesi's troll

Shortly after the comedian trolled the political party, many netizens had mixed reactions to what he said about them. See what peeps had to say below:

@GeraldGwb wrote:

"Lol the pain is too much amongst them, shame."

@Ratshilumella commented:

"You will wait until the second coming of Christ. That is faith."

@BlosoNketsi responded:

"You will wait forever, because we are not crazy."

@Team_Rocket02 questioned:

"You mean the wrath that was served in Breckenfeld High two years ago?"

@sechabachippa replied:

"They say next elections, he's there. They told us to bookmark it, as usual,"

@iamnel__ commented:

"Back when dreams were big, and reality hadn’t kicked in yet."

@Msolwa_Maziya mentioned:

"You are too personal."

@Spopovich594353 said:

"You are playing with fire, us fighters are waiting for a command from our CIC to attack on X, continue with that and you will feel the wrath of red sea."

Siv Ngesi lashes out at EFF for giving a platform to an anti-gay speaker

In a previous report, Briefly News reported on Siv Ngesi lashing out at the EFF for giving a platform to an anti-gay speaker.

Siv Ngesi recently voiced his criticism towards the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) for inviting a controversial speaker with anti-gay views to their 10th Anniversary Public Lecture. The EFF, which claims to support queer rights, announced that Prof P.L.O Lumumba would be addressing the event in a tweet.

