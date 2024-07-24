Siv Ngesi has announced that he will be launching sanitary products that are affordable and high-quality

The TV presenter said he would open a factory in South Africa soon after testing some of the products in China

Reactions to this news were very mixed as some people asked him to ensure that they are safe for women to wear

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Siv Ngesi took to social media to announce that he has taken on the exciting challenge of launching his own sanitary products brands. Even after he shared that the products would be affordable and high-quality, people still were not convinced that he would deliver.

Siv Ngesi promises high-quality pads will be launched in Mzansi. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Siv Ngesi says he will create his own pads

Actor and TV presenter Siv Ngesi shared his plans to open a factory in South Africa that will produce sanitary pads soon. He posted a video on X where he tested the pads in China, saying they spent eight hours.

"I have always wanted my own range of affordable, high-quality, and locally made sanitary pads. Today, we spent over 8 hours testing sanitary pads from all over the world here in China! I never knew pads could be so exciting! A factory is coming soon to South Africa!!"

Mzansi wants Siv to make sure pads are safe to use

Although people laude Siv Ngesi's initiative, others are urging him to ensure they are safe for women.

@AvainAfrica cautioned:

"Please keep in mind that chemicals from especially scented pads can cause infections and are pretty toxic to sensitive areas."

@phodladla lauded:

"Awesome! I hope blood is also used to test these at some point. And for that 30% gang, no, not actual period blood."

@caramel_sin asked:

"But what's the point of testing if you aren't using blood? Not blaming you for for anything, this is just an industry problem that makes zero sense."

@FortunateKgomo asked:

"Why do you want to own a sanitary pads company as a man? How will you know what pad wearers want in a pad when you don't use it? Or it's just for making money because there will never be any need for pads. Anyway? I suggest you also do sanitary underwear. Are there scarce or expensive advancements in sustainability / eco-friendly production and product?"

@Olofence said:

"As soon you get them I will be ready to market them Akere."

@angel1lilly added:

"This is awesome Siv. Congratulations brother. Wishing you all the success going forward. Thank you for helping so many women. I love this."

@Sighchaotix shared:

"This is great, thanks. Please create a product that actually sticks to the underwear without bunching and moving out of place."

Woman plugs ladies with affordable skin care products from Pep

In a previous report from Briefly News, a TikTok user shared that she bought exclusive products from PEP for less than R250.

The items included rose water body and face wash, tissue oil products, and more at an affordable price.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News