PEP Plug: Woman Pays Less Than R250 for Store’s Skincare Products

A woman went to PEP and bought a few skincare products under a brand exclusive to the store

The items included rose water body and face wash, tissue oil products, and more, all less than R250

A woman saved a few rands when she went to PEP for skincare products. Images: @justngiley0

A woman curious about PEP's skincare products purchased them, spending less than R250.

Taking to TikTok, Lungile 'Lungi' Mashele, who uses the handle @justngiley0, showed viewers the beauty items she bought at the local store under its exclusive LA Lab brand.

Lungi purchased a R34.99 facial brush, a R24.99 packet of facial cotton wool pads, a bottle of rose water body wash for R26.99 and face wash for R29.99, a bar of tissue oil soap for R14.99, a R31.99 tub of tissue oil body butter, a face mask for R19.99, one tube of lip gloss for R29.99 and an eyeliner pencil for R26.99.

The nine beauty products cost Lungi R237.91.

She captioned her post:

"I had to see for myself what the hype was all about."

Online users react to PEP's affordable beauty products

Social media users thanked the woman for the plug and shared their interest.

@minenhle_londy wrote in the comment section:

"I am an LA Lab fan. I only trust them with my face."

When @lebo.simss asked about the facial brush, Lungi shared how she used it:

"I use the soft part to massage the face wash into my skin, and I use the hard part when I experience ovulation breakouts."

@natz9608 told online users:

"I also love these products, but my PEP is often out of stock."

Commenting on one of the items, @lyris61 wrote:

"That rose water body wash looks good."

Woman wows the internet with a full face of PEP makeup

In a related story, Briefly News previously reported about a local woman who went viral on TikTok after sharing a makeup tutorial using makeup from PEP.

The young beauty enthusiast took viewers through the various products and how she applied them to her face, sharing her thoughts on how the products looked on her.

