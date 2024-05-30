A young woman struck it lucky when she paid R200 for makeup products she bought from Foschini

Foschini's makeup that the woman added to her cart included a blush squad, lip oils, liquid eyeshadow and more

People in the comment section shared suggestions about other Foschini makeup items, giving them positive reviews

A woman shared that she paid R200 for makeup from Foschini. Images: @beach_blond

Source: TikTok

A young beauty enthusiast surprised herself when she paid R200 for makeup from Foschini.

Micro influencer Kayleigh, who uses the handle @beach_blond on TikTok, took to the app to share with her followers that she scored big while shopping at the local fashion and beauty store.

Unaware that Foschini had a makeup line, Kayleigh bought a few products to try and only spent R200 on her purchase.

She said in her video:

"The prices of these products blew me away. I also got a shampoo infused with argon oil for R90."

After applying her foundation, contour and setting spray to her face, the young woman experimented with the Foschini makeup products. In the video, Kayleigh used a R50 cheek and lip tint, a R70 blush quad, a liquid eyeshadow that was on sale for R20, and R23 lip oils and lipgloss.

Throughout the video, Kayleigh shared positive reviews of the product and, towards the end, showed off the stunning final look. She said:

"I am blown away. I have super high hopes for this shampoo... I achieved this look for R200, even less because I didn't use all the products on one look."

Watch the video below:

Social media users share their thoughts on Foschini's makeup

Some people took to Kayleigh's comment section asking questions about the products, while others shared their suggestions.

An eager @taylormumble said to Kayleigh:

"I can't wait for your review on the shampoo."

@larissa_pape wondered about the lip oils and asked:

"Is the lip oil sticky? I love lip oils but hate when they’re sticky."

Kayleigh replied:

"Not sticky at all."

@raine._d made a suggestion:

"Try the eyeshadow palette. It's amazing and well-pigmented."

@kellygolding_, who long knew about the makeup line, commented:

"I’ve been using their contour quad for years. It’s so good."

Wanting to get the products for themselves, @hisfavoritedaughter21 wrote:

"I better run before the prices increase."

Woman finds Foschini skirt for less at Jet

In a related article, Briefly News reported about a woman who was surprised to find a skirt she wanted from Foschini in another store.

The lady, who goes by the TikTok handle @mimicaroline, showed off the pleated satin maxi skirt in beige from Foschini, which cost about R499. In the Jet store, the skirt was R250.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News