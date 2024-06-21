“Is It Going to Cure Cancer?”: Mzansi Reacts to Spar’s R95 Hot Chocolate

A man who was at Spar showed the internet that a tin of hot chocolate costs R95 at the local store

People took to the man's comment section to share their outrage over the price of the popular drink

Many internet users also complained about the taste of the hot chocolate, which they felt did not match the price

People were shocked to see the price of hot chocolate. Images: @leeroyesbende / TikTok, DMP / Getty Images

Source: UGC

With the beloved winter's drink almost reaching a three-digit price, local shoppers shared their shock at the sight of Spar's R95 hot chocolate.

TikTokker Leeroy Esbend took to his account @leeroyesbend after visiting the local store and spotting the pricey red tins neatly packed on the shelves.

In the video, a surprised Leeroy says:

"R95 for hot chocolate at Spar. Is it going to cure cancer?"

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to pricey hot chocolate

People in Leeroy's comment section were just as shocked at the price the content creator shared with them.

@marilynjayapalan shared with online users:

"There is nothing affordable in South Africa anymore."

Adding humour to the comments, @darren_mclean89 said:

"Single people must pay to stay warm this winter."

@lady_maxwell0 was one of many who complained about the taste:

"It doesn't even taste nice. It tastes like sand in water."

@naddi818 told netizens:

"Don’t forget the 99c, which makes it R96. Round it off, it's R100. Welcome to Cupcake's economy."

@user2074743324027 reminisced about the popular drink:

"Growing up back in the day, my mother used cocoa powder in warm milk and added sugar. That was our hot chocolate."

Cape Town woman showing 20-year-old till slip stunned by drastic price changes

In a related article, Briefly News reported about a local woman who showed a long till slip from Shoprite she still had that dated back to 2004.

The items included R135 Pampers nappies, a 2l bottle of Coca-Cola costing R8, R23 for a tray of extra-large eggs, R12 for a packet of cigarettes, R154 lamb pack, R5 for a 420g can of sweet corn, a R9 jar of peanut butter, dog food costing R9, a 5kg packet of sugar and many more household food items.

