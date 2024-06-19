“I Can’t Wait to Decorate My Bedroom”: Woman Shows R1880 PEP Home Haul

A local woman who shopped at PEP Home shared on TikTok that she spent R1880 on all the items

The stuff she bought included bedding, ornaments, and mirrors for her bedroom and bathroom

The purchased products excited a few social media users, with one waiting for the decoration reveal

A woman shared that she spent R1880 on her PEP Home haul. Images: Nontokozo Loraine Madlanduna / Facebook, @nontokozolorainem / TikTok

A young woman who went to PEP Home shared the items she bought from the local store to decorate her home.

Nontokozo Loraine Madlanduna, who uses the handle @nontokozolorainem on TikTok, took to the social media platform to share what she had bought with netizens.

Since South Africans are experiencing colder temperatures, Nontokozo mainly purchased items for her bedroom to keep herself warm. The young lady bought bedding, including a R159.99 flannel fleece blanket, a grey and white textured duvet cover set for R339.99, a duvet inner for R289.99, and a black and white comforter costing R239.99.

Other items for her bed included a continental pillowcase for R28.99 and a base wrap for R129.99, not to mention two pairs of white socks costing R11.99 each to keep her feet toasty.

Nontokozo also bought a R129.99 glitter, heart-shaped scatter cushion, ornaments (body figures costing R49.99 and R39.99, and a gold leaf for R67.99), and three mirrors (two of the exact mirrors for R119.99 each and a circular mirror for R139.99 she plans to put in her bathroom).

The items totalled R1880.85.

After taking out one of the mirrors from the plastic bag, Nontokozo wrote in her video:

"I can't wait to decorate my bedroom."

Watch the video of the PEP Home haul below:

Online users speak on the PEP Home haul

A few people took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the items Nontokozo purchased.

A disappointed @sis_tiny asked themselves:

"Why am I sleeping on PEP Home?"

@parrotafrica loved what they saw and commented:

"Just wow."

@muneerahassan76 was not a happy customer after purchasing one of the items:

"I bought the exact same inner. It disappointed me when it started forming balls."

@sia_sobs eagerly told the woman:

"Patiently waiting for the reveal."

Woman shares affordable PEP Home finds in mini haul

In a related article, Briefly News reported about a woman who took to her TikTok account to share a few items she bought from PEP Home with internet users.

Reeva (who uses the handle @reevasmall7 on the app) spent just under R500 for all the items, excluding the unpriced pack of facial tissues.

