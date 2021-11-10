Nando's called out the creators of a fake ad based on Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter and South Africans are far from impressed

The flame-grilled chicken chain stated that the advert was 'in bad taste' and this got Mzansi fired up and calling them out for previous adverts shared

Nando's has yet to respond to the anger they caused with their response nor have they replied to comments about being on De Ruyter's side

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A fake Nando's advert caught the attention of the chain restaurant. The ad speaks about Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter in a bad light.

"If 'incompetent' was person. He sells only one product, but can't deliver. Moves from Stage 2 to Stage 2x2 before you can finish saying 'frame grilled chicken'. Meet South Africa's 'Prince of Darkness'. It looks like De Ruyter took Teddy Pandegras' 'Turn off the Lights' song literally."

The above was written in Nando's' 'Din Next' font. The Peri-Peri chicken behemoth believes that the fake ad was 'in bad taste' and called out the people who made it for not aligning with their brand or values.

Nando's has slammed a fake advert directed at Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter. Image: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg and David Mbiyu/SOPA Images/LightRocket

Source: Getty Images

Take a look at the viral post and the reply by Nando's below:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Below are some of the responses from annoyed Mzansians:

@BlackConsciousd wrote:

"You have literally lost the plot... Fake or not, you are no longer fired up because of the prince of darkness, there's no fire left."

@KgosiMashwabi shared:

"Twitter folk realised the vacuum and filled it. The least you can muster is a thank you, not this BS."

@Njabulo06_nt added:

"I will never ever waste my money buying Nando's."

@Mzulu__ responded with:

"We are watching you..."

@KgosiMashwabi believes:

"He [De Ruyter] still is incompetent and a joke!"

@i_batibat added:

"They changed their marketing manager to a woke one."

"Just hong hong": Mzansi calls Nando's out after company pulls Cliff sponsorship

Previously, Briefly News reported that South Africans spoke out following Nando's SA's decision to terminate its sponsorship of Gareth Cliff and his show, 'The Burning Platform'. Cliff made headlines this week after denying racism was a meaningful issue in Mzansi.

Peeps certainly had mixed reactions to the company's decision, with many people accusing the restaurant of giving in to 'cancel culture.'

Still, others accused the company of being wishy-washy and believe the brand is only trying to cover their own backs.

Source: Briefly.co.za