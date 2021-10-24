“Just Hong Hong”: Mzansi Calls Nando's Out After Company Pulls Cliff Sponsorship

Peeps are sharing their seriously mixed reactions following Nando's decision to pull their sponsorship of CliffCentral and Gareth Cliff

While some are accusing the franchise of giving in to 'cancel culture', others think the company is being wishy-washy

South Africans are speaking out following Nando's SA's decision to terminate its sponsorship of Gareth Cliff and his show, 'The Burning Platform'.

Source: Getty Images

Cliff made headlines this week after denying racism was a meaningful issue in Mzansi.

Peeps certainly had mixed reactions to the company's decision, with many people accusing the restaurant of giving in to 'cancel culture.'

Still, others accused the company of being wishy-washy and believe the brand is only trying to cover their own backs.

Check out some of the interesting comments below:

@larryinzi said:

"You chickened out on your guy, this is a Twitter storm, it passes in a day. Shame on you."

@gustavdetroch said:

"Bowing to the masses. You’re not REALLY for free speech…"

@Fault_Lines said:

"Says the white guy living in Belgium. When you can step away from your beer & chocolate, please enlighten us all with your lived experiences of structural racism & of being dismissed/spoken over when trying to express said experiences."

@AdvNgcukaitobi said:

"You terminated your sponsorship because you further got more heat when you justified what Cliff said all in the name of freedom of speech. "

"You first defended him now you felt the heat of boycotting or your stores being destroyed."

@Busisiwe_N_M_ said:

"What is more disappointing about this statement is that you fail to call Gareth Cliff out on racism. Call him out for invalidating the racist experiences of black people! Say it with your chest."

@TshidisoFeela said:

"The bottom of the statement is the only part that matters, The Rest Was Just Hong Hong Hong."

Nando's cancels Gareth Cliff, terminates sponsorship with immediate effect

The fast-food chain claims that Cliff spoke over One SA Movement’s Mudzuli Rakhivhane while she was recounting her experiences of racism.

Nando's said that they support healthy debate but they believe Cliff failed to create an environment that was conducive to free speech.

Source: Briefly.co.za