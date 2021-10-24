Nando’s Cancels Gareth Cliff, Terminates Sponsorship with Immediate Effect

Nando's has terminated their sponsorship of Gareth Cliff's show The Burning Platform with immediate effect

This follows Cliff's statement that personal experiences of racism are anecdotal and therefore are invalid

Cliff's statement caused a huge uproar on social media, with many people calling for the former DJ to be cancelled

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Nando's, the popular Portuguese fast-food franchise if not happy with Gareth Cliff following his comments on The Burning Platform episode on Thursday. They have terminated their sponsorship of the show with immediate effect.

The fast-food chain claims that Cliff spoke over One SA Movement’s Mudzuli Rakhivhane while she was recounting her experiences of racism.

Gareth Cliff has lost Nando's as a sponsor following his controversial statement. Photo credit: Gareth Cliff

Source: Facebook

Nando's said that they support healthy debate but they believe Cliff failed to create an environment that was conducive to free speech.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Social media users have taken to the internet in reaction Nando's decision

@_chezs:

"Good. White people do imagine themselves as lords of SA. Any black opinion is irrelevant to y'all because it doesn't affect you. You simply made that clear without reasonably looking at the facts."

@Jed38111039:

"The Q should be: Why did @NandosSA sponsor a well known racist like Gareth? What does is it say about Nando's attitude towards racism? Hence the boycott must continue."

@BonitaHamilton:

"Firstly, she was such a great interviewee who conducted herself with incredible dignity. think service delivery is where people experience systemic racism at a personal level and it cannot be ignored. Previously white neighbourhoods still have better municipal services. Fact!!"

"Black Lives Don't Matter": Nando's responds to Cliff racism controversy

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Nando's SA has finally responded following the controversy surrounding seasoned broadcaster, Gareth Cliff. The radio DJ has been taking the heat on social media after blatantly denying that racism is an important issue when it comes to elections in SA.

He made the remarks while speaking on 'The Burning Platform', a radio podcast sponsored by Nando's SA.

Responding to Cliff's sharp remarks, Nandos SA said they are aware of the incident. The company also had this to say:

"We are a proudly South African brand that takes the right to freedom of speech very seriously."

Source: Briefly.co.za