A Mzansi gent and TikTok content creator amazed Mzansi by butchering an expensive slab of chocolate

The guy named Larnelle bought the expensive chocolate for R400 when other dealers sold it for R1k and R700

Larnelle admitted that the chocolate was good but definitely not worth R400

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A Mzansi gent raised eyebrows when he revealed his latest expensive splurge.

A Mzansi gent reviewed a R400 chocolate from Dubai. Image: @larnelle

Source: TikTok

A TikTokker, Larnelle amazed Mzansi with his latest food review. The gent bought a R400 chocolate from Dubai which bamboozled many.

Feeding chocolate deep cravings

Larnelle asked not to be judges for his expensive taste as he reviewed his very private chocolate slap. The way the chocolate is so expensive, you would swear that Willy Wonka himself sacrificed his Oompa Loompas to make it.

The packaging looked superb with a gorgeous print and shine, maybe that’s where all the mobs goes. The slap of chocolate looks like any other but as soon as Larnelle took a bite, a waffle like interior manifested.

Watch video below:

Addicted to TikTok chocolate

After a bite, Larnelle realised that he has tasted the chocolate before but at a ridiculously low amount. It tasted just like Nestlès KitKat.

How underwhelming, I know. At least Larnelle is grateful for the experience of tasting chocolate of that calibre but now it’s time to get back to the reality of flushing down R400 on a slab of KitKat. Ah, Dubai and it’s never ending chronicles.

Netizens had this to say:

@Brent Williams is waiting for the chocolate way cheaper before purchasing:

"Hang in there guys. Came down from R1000 to R400. We are almost at R50."

@ MNH™️ is not impressed with the chocolate's price"

"R400 for it to taste like a Kit Kat?! Yoh thank you for your service."

@Ashleigh does not approve of the gent's eating speed:

"Eating it tooo fast for R400."

@Kayz pointed out that the chocolate was fake:

"This is not the original viral Dubai chocolate but it does look pretty good."

Downgrade to upgrade

Briefly News also reported on a South African woman named Londi shared a video on TikTok about trading in her fancy car for an affordable one. In the post, Londi shared how she traded in her expensive VW Polo TSI for a Hyundai Atos.

Viewers were supportive, praising Londi's financial responsibility and sharing their own experiences with downgrading cars. In a TikTok video by Londi (@londi_h) she features a glimpse of one of her most prized possessions on four wheels, a VW Polo TSI DSG Highline, which she sadly had to part ways with as it had become too expensive to keep.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News