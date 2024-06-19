A South African woman named Londi shared a video on TikTok about trading in her fancy car for an affordable one

In the post, Londi shared how she traded in her expensive VW Polo TSI for a Hyundai Atos,

Viewers were supportive, praising Londi's financial responsibility and sharing their own experiences with downgrading cars

A young South African woman released a raw and honest video of herself downgrading her lifestyle so that it made sense financially.

Woman says goodbye to precious Polo

In a TikTok video by Londi (@londi_h) she features a glimpse of one of her most prized possessions on four wheels, a VW Polo TSI DSG Highline, which she sadly had to part ways with as it had become too expensive to keep.

The video then switched to show Londi at a car dealership where she purchased a smaller and more affordable car, a Hyundai Atos, which she happily posed with and flaunted her new keys.

"I downgraded just so I could upgrade. It’s honestly a bittersweet moment. ," Londi said in her caption.

Mzansi applauds the woman's decision

The video garnered many views and comments from netizens who responded with encouraging words for Londi, commending her for taking the bold step of downgrading to a vehicle she could better afford.

Thiza commended Londi:

"Best decision you’ve ever made❤️Can I perhaps pour a full tank for the Hyundai❤️."

MaHlabangane03 commented:

"For the fact that you sharing your story here, it means you are brave and strong, this is not a downgrade, this is wisdom. Congratulations for that ❤️."

Thato and Thuso also downgraded:

"You did well, sis wam; we also downgraded from Polo TSI Highline DSG to Kia Rio. Best decision ever."

Dr-Lethiwe Nozipho M could relate:

"I know the feeling babes. I had to let go of my first baby T-Cross, and got myself a Suzuki Swift! ."

Ghost shared:

"When I moved back, it wasn't easy, paying a bond and a car. Olady just said come back home and gather strength, you not running away from your responsibilities, you gathering strength❤️People will always tlk."

Ndima Omkhulu

In isiZulu kuthiwa ukuhlehla kwenkuzi isuke iyolanda amandla. You’ll get TSI back

Hlogi M wasn't convinced Londi downgraded:

"Kante, how much were you paying for that Hyundai you downgraded? It is my first brand-new car, and I am struggling . It was the worst choice I've ever made."

Businesswoman shares why she downgraded her lifestyle

In another story, Briefly News reported that in these trying times, it is no surprise that many South Africans are doing all they can to tighten their belts and cut back on expenses.

One South African woman, @kay_radebe_, shared how she had to downgrade her lifestyle and let go of her beautiful Audi after changing careers.

Downgrading your lifestyle means making a conscious decision to reduce your expenses and live more simply.

