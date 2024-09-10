“That’s a Lawsuit”: SA Feels Sick After Customer Shows Rat Chopped Up in Bread

A local woman was disgusted when she found a rat stuck and chopped up in her slices of bread

The woman told social media users that she contacted the bread company to log her complaint

People on the internet shared how revolting they imagined it to be to find the rodent in the food

A woman found a rat stuck in her slices of bread. Images: Nombulelo Mkumla / Facebook, JanPietruszka / Getty Images

In today's world, paying attention to what we consume is more important than ever. For one unfortunate individual, this became disturbingly clear when she discovered pieces of a rat inside her loaf of bread.

Sliced in the slices

Facebook user Nombulelo Mkumla was traumatised and disgusted after she saw pieces of the rodent in a few slices of her SASKO Low GI Seeded Whole Wheat Brown bread she purchased from Spar on 27 August.

She noted in her social media post:

"On the morning of 31 August, I took the bread out of the fridge to make toast and noticed something disgusting and scary. I took a picture and sent it to my friends, and one of them said, 'Yi mpuku leyo tshomi' (That's a rat friend).

"I was in denial and suggested it might be something else, but the rat scenario made sense. It's possible the rat got into the bread at the factory, and no one noticed."

Nombulelo stated that she went to Spar, which advised her to contact their supplier, Pioneer Foods. She received a response from them on 2 September. However, they allegedly marked the incident as a case of the bread having mould.

The woman also noted on 7 September, someone from SASKO called her and apologised for what she experienced, but she felt angry when the person allegedly said the following:

"It shouldn't have happened, but you must understand that it gets hot where we bake our products, so things like this are bound to happen.

"Yes, I admit that your bread had a mouse or a rat. We are putting measures in place to prevent this from happening again. Don't worry, it won't affect you healthwise."

Since posting her experience on Facebook, Nombulelo's video received over 3 000 shares, even reaching other social media platforms.

Watch the reshared video posted on the TikTok account HMR NEWS UPDATES (@hmrnewsupdatess) below:

Chopped rat nauseates Mzansi

Thousands of social media users commented on the above video, expressing disgust at the woman finding the rodent in her food.

@mamaboka46 told the online community:

"That’s why I bake mine at home. I’m never going to buy SASKO bread ever again. Yoh."

A disgusted @empress_starz commented:

"That time, the loaf is almost finished. Oh, my gosh. I’d pass away."

Frightful, @davidfloris5 shared with people online:

"New fear unlocked."

Feeling sorry for the rat, @user1527026267801 said:

"The poor thing died in agony."

@bafoza281 laughed when they wrote:

"Imagine coming back from groove very hungry. You see the last slice in the morning."

@mcklien213 shared in the comment section:

"That's a lawsuit right there."

@catlegoah said to Nombulelo:

"You are a millionaire, my sister."

Man finds rat in bag of flour

In a similar article, Briefly News reported about a man who opened a bag of flour only to find a tiny rat inside.

Many social media users found the encounter with the flour-covered rodent amusing, with some cracking jokes in the comment section.

