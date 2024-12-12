One young man shocked South African peeps after he emptied his 10L piggy bank filled with notes

The clip of the gent sparked chatter on the pros and cons of saving from home rather than with a bank

It captured the attention of many, amassing loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments

The joy of opening a piggy bank after a year of saving is filled with excitement, which was exactly the case for this guy.

Man empties 10L piggy bank filled only with notes

The gent, who goes by the TikTok handle @donj691, gave viewers a glimpse into his life by sharing a video showcasing his money.

In the clip, he flexed how he opened his 10L bucket, filled with loads of South African money that were notes. People were stunned by the gent's reveal, and the video went viral on social media, sparking a huge chatter among netizens.

Benefits of saving money in a piggy bank

According to Great Midwest Bank, saving money in a piggy helps "reinforces good savings habits."

Using a piggy bank allows one to set a goal, which is always crucial when it comes to money, and it is an easy way to achieve those goals.

Adding to a piggy bank can graphically indicate how near (or far away) you are from completing that purchase, whether you're saving for a family vacation, a home, or a new car. Piggy banks are also a good way to set an example for children by teaching them how to save.

Take a look at the man flexing his savings below:

SA reacts to a man's 10L piggy bank video

People took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the gent's piggy bank savings.

Tsholanang Tsholi Ma said:

"10L I can’t even save in a cup."

Mobie cracked a joke, saying:

"How did you all sleep knowing there was money."

Nthabzy poked fun at herself, adding:

"I can't even be disciplined with Capitec Live Better."

Malum55 was shocked:

"No way, wena, you're selling something illegal."

