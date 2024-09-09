A lady on TikTok shared the tragic story of being kidnapped by two men who took her out on a date in Johannesburg

The woman, Masego Mashangu, shared that she first met the guys at a McDonald's restaurant, where they ate together

Social media users recognised the two men after Mashangu shared their photos in a clip

A woman on TikTok broke her silence and exposed two men who kidnapped her in Johannesburg.

Source: TikTok

The lady agreed to share a meal with the two guys and immediately became friends with them as they exchanged numbers.

Masego Mashangu became the latest victim to speak publicly of the violence she experienced when she befriended two strangers at McDonald's. She agreed to sit and enjoy a meal with the two men and immediately exchanged numbers.

The gents initiated a second location where they were going to enjoy drinks, but the guys stood her up. After realising their faults, the two men apologised and offered to take Mashangu out to dinner, which she agreed to.

On their way to the restaurant, the guys drove through a strange township where they robbed and beat her up for her money. They cleaned out her savings and forced her to call someone to lend her more money before letting her go.

The lady shared her story on TikTok with the caption:

"How I got robbed, kidnapped and beaten under the impression that I'm going on a date."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to popular scammers' victim speaking out

Social media users were outraged by the guys who kept getting away with robbing women after offering to take them out on a date:

@Sandra Ree shared her strategy:

"This is why I insist on driving myself or getting an Uber to the meeting location."

@Mrs Ngcobo recognised one of the guys:

"This is happening way too often. Is it the same guy Zamani?"

@Malindy remembered her mother's words:

"You know, our parents were right 'don’t talk to strangers'. The world is a dark place."

SAPS anti-kidnapping team foils abduction, arrests 14 involved

Briefly News also reported that Gauteng police’s ant-kidnapping task team has apprehended 14 people linked to the abduction of a Zimbabwean businessman. The team, alongside private security, traced and rescued the victim, who was found stashed in Diepkloof, Soweto.

The officers also searched for the alleged culprits and arrested them from different locations across the city.

