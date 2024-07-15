Gauteng police’s ant-kidnapping task team has apprehended 14 people linked to the abduction of a Zimbabwean businessman

The team, alongside private security, traced and rescued the victim, who was found stashed in Diepkloof, Soweto

The officers also searched for the alleged culprits and arrested them from different locations across the city

Gauteng police arrested 14 people linked to the kidnapping of a Zimbabwean businessman. Image: SAPS/Supplied.

In its latest daring rescue mission, the SAPS’ anti-kidnapping team arrested 14 people linked to the abduction of a Zimbabwean businessman in Johannesburg, Gauteng.

SAPS traces abducted businessman

The victim was reportedly snatched near his place of work on 14 July 2024. The SAPS' Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the task team, in collaboration with private security, found and rescued the victim from a location in Diepkloof, Soweto, on 15 July 2024.

Mathe said the team also traced the 14 alleged kidnappers, which included three Chinese nationals and two Mozambicans:

“The first eight were traced to an apartment in Greenstone Park, and the rest were arrested in Sandton.”

The @SAPoliceService reportedly seized numerous items from the suspects, including speed points, money withdrawn from the businessman’s bank account, and firearms:

Mzansi appalled by brazen crime

Many netizens were taken aback by the level of criminality that the alleged culprits executed.

@MzwaCFC said:

“We have a lot of problems in this country entlek this country is beyond rotten.”

@gaselanonto added:

“Our visitors kidnapping each other in our country, what a disrespect.”

@lee_deecee stated:

“South Africa is under siege by foreigners.”

@Tkay95761 suggested:

“They must all go back home if they came here to pollute our country with crime ”

@The_Villager_In wondered:

“At this rate, I am very much convinced that they blame us (South Africans) for crimes we do not think about to begin with… what is this? Chinese? Kidnapping?”

