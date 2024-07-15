The death of 32-year-old Dorcas 'Didi' Lekganyane served as a reminder of the prevalence of GBV in SA

The scientist was reportedly stabbed multiple times, allegedly by her partner, in their Bramley home

Authorities have confirmed that the suicidal man was taken to hospital and would be charged with murder

Many South Africans were angered that another woman had lost her life at the hands of someone who claimed to love and protect her.

Influential scientist murdered

Scores of netizens felt that Dorcas 'Didi' Lekganyane’s murder was a harrowing reminder that gender-based violence scourge continued to engulf the country, leaving its women battered and traumatised, if not dead.

The 32-year-old scientist had planned to see a musical show with her sister on 12 July 2024 but was brutally murdered a day earlier. According to reports, police responded to a domestic violence incident at Lekganyane's Bramley home in Johannesburg on 11 July 2024. Upon their arrival, officers found that the 32-year-old had suffered multiple stab wounds, and her partner, who was believed to be responsible, was allegedly attempting suicide. The SAPS reportedly took the man to the hospital, where he was kept under police guard.

Didi, the beacon

While describing her sister, Lethabo Lekganyane (31) told SowetanLIVE that Didi was a beacon of light celebrated by friends and family. She explained that Didi was known for her passion and commitment to cultural inclusivity and biodiversity preservation. The scientist who had amassed numerous accolades was recently named as one of Mail & Guardian's 2024 top 200 Young South African trailblazers in the ‘Climate Change & Environment’ category.

The SAPS confirmed that the partner would be charged with murder as soon as he was fit to appear in court.

Mzansi appalled by brutal killing

Many South Africans felt Didi’s murder highlighted the prevalence of gender-based violence in the country.

@Tusohandsome said:

“So long as the punishment doesn’t meet the crime, we’ll continue to lose our sisters to these violent atrocities…sad,”

@taxi_sehlapelo added:

“Sad part is being killed by someone who claimed to love you, someone who is supposed to love and protect you ”

@Mahlako_1 commented:

“Dating has become part of many ways to die. May her soul rest in peace.”

@NginguBusi stated:

“We lost a scientist at the hands of a monster. May her beautiful soul rest in eternal peace.”

@Proudly012 expressed:

“Saying "I love you" to a man is just like signing a death contract, and your life is in his hands since he can decide when to end it.”

Eastern Cape man convicted of brutal murder

Briefly News previously reported that the Mthatha High Court sentenced a man to life behind bars for killing his wife.

Despite the gruesome act, the man misled the police by reporting her missing.

The details of the horrific murder disturbed many South Africans and had some calling for the reinstatement of the death penalty.

