Many South Africans called for the courts to deny the bail application of the teenager who was recorded assaulting his grandmother

Luvo Ngqaza asked to be released on R1,000 bail so he could prepare for his Matric preliminary and final exams

His bail application hearing was expected to resume in the Kuils River Magistrate's Court on 15 July 2024

Many netizens said authorities must keep Luvo Ngqaza behind bars for allegedly assaulting his grandmother. Images: Getty Images/Stock Image and X/@ArneSlottt

Many South Africans demanded that the Western Cape teenager, caught on camera assaulting his 82-year-old grandmother, must be denied bail.

Teen accused wants to prepare for exams

Luvo Ngqaza, who was charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily, made his second appearance at the Kuils River Magistrate's Court on 12 July 2024. The matric student, who was on suicide watch at the Pollsmoor prison, asked the court to release him on R1,000 bail so he could prepare for his prelims and final exams.

According to TimesLIVE, the grandmother, Sindiwe Ngqaza, explained that she wanted her grandson kept behind bars as she feared for her life. The 82-year-old reportedly sustained injuries to her head, left ribs and left leg and was admitted to Karl Bremmer Hospital on 1 July 2024, two days before her grandson’s arrest.

The teen’s bail application hearing was expected to resume on 15 July 2024.

Mzansi urges courts to keep teen behind bars

Many Facebook users were against the release of the Ngqaza as they believed he posed a danger to his grandmother.

Ju Ni Or II said:

“His granny said they should never grant him bail as she fears for her life ”

Adam Jonas suggested:

“Keep him behind bars; let granny be safe.”

Naadia Noorshib commented:

“He can study whilst in prison. So many prisoners are studying and obtaining degrees. He must just stay there nje.”

Freddie Van Niekerk exclaimed”

“NO BAIL!!!!!”

Thabo Raphiri added:

Keep dreaming, young man; it won't happen!

