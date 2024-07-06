The teenager caught on video allegedly assaulting his 82-year-old grandmother has been placed under suicide watch

Luvo Gqaza was charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and violating the Older Person’s Act

He appeared before the Kuilsriver Magistrates Court and was remanded in custody pending his bail hearing

The 19-year-old caught on video allegedly assaulting his 82-year-old grandmother has been placed under suicide watch in the hospital section of Pollsmoor Prison in the Western Cape.

Teenager arrested for assaulting grandmother

Luvo Gqaza, who faced charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and violating the Older Person’s Act, appeared before the Kuilsriver Magistrates Court on 6 July 2024.

According to IOL, the police arrested Gqaza on 3 July 2024 after footage allegedly depicting the teenager and his grandmother engaged in an altercation at their home in Wallace Dene, Kraaifontein, went viral on social media. An EWN report said police confirmed that the alleged assault took place in June 2024; however, the family had refused their intervention.

During his court appearance, the state didn’t oppose the defence team’s request that the teen be kept in the prison’s hospital as he displayed suicidal tendencies. The teenager is expected back in court on 12 July for the bail hearing.

Meanwhile, the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Eric Ntabazalila reportedly said Gqaza’s grandmother was in hospital and feared for her life.

Teen’s actions split Mzansi

Many netizens were enraged by the teenager's actions; however, some believed he was still young and should be forgiven.

@DlaminiDukani said:

“This one must do a tour around SA (all 8 provinces, because Western Cape has failed). We really need him. Since I was born, I have never seen such a thing (beating an elder?). I cried when I watched that vid”

@M_B_U_G_A commented:

“I think he’s still young and prone to mistakes; they can forgive him since his granny didn’t press charges.”

@iluvmzansi2 added:

“I hope this young man doesn't get a criminal record. He is in matric. That criminal record will ruin his future trying to get a career job.”

@The_A_Wagon suggested:

“He needs to be released to the public this one.”

@Dukes_Mokoena stated:

“He is not young...not innocent and did what he did intentionally; hence, he should pay for it.”

