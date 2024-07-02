A man showed off how he unboxed his new TV stand in a video making rounds online, and people loved it

The TikTok footage gained a massive attraction, gathering many views along with thousands of likes and comments

The online community were impressed by the final outcome as they gushed over his latest purchase

A young South African man flexed his new TV stand, and the clip went viral on social media, leaving people in awe.

A man showed off his new TV stand in a TikTok video. Image: @home_ntokozojoydube

Source: TikTok

Man unboxes TV stand in a video

One man who goes by the TikTok handle @home_ntokozojoydube showed off his latest purchase in a clip shared on the video platform. The young gent unboxed his TV stand and showcased how neatly he placed it in his home.

Taking to his TikTok caption, @home_ntokozojoydube revealed that he bought his TV stand from Cielo.

Within a day of its publication, the footage generated over 223K views and thousands of likes and comments on the video platform.

Watch the video below:

People love the man's purchase

The online community was in awe of the gent's purchase. Many expressed their thoughts in the comments section, while some were ready to shop for their TV stand.

Jay said:

"Beautiful, can I please get a plug on the gold pot plant."

Khosi KaDunywa gushed over the gent's item, saying:

"One thing I have noticed is you buy quality things. Love your TV stand; its."

KaMashobane expressed:

"To be honest, I didn't trust your TV stand when you were unboxing it, but now that you've placed it there with all that, it gives so much aesthetic pleasure kuhle. You have a beautiful place."

Onkgopotse_97 added:

"Not the Marshall speaker."

Ms Mza commented:

"Your new place is coming together so nicely. I’m here for it."

Source: Briefly News