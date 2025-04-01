Some Zimbabweans took to the streets to protest President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s rule

The ruling ZANU-PF party stated they wanted to change the constitution to extend Mnangagwa’s term in office

South Africans weighed in on the situation next door, with some saying it was needed in Mzansi as well

95 people were arrested in Harare as some Zimbabweans took to the streets to protest against Emmerson Mnangagwa. Image: Jekesai Njikizana/ Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent ten years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism

ZIMBABWE – Zimbabwean’s unhappiness over President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s rule has drawn mixed reactions across the border in South Africa.

Mnangagwa became president in 2017 after Robert Mugabe was ousted in a coup. He is currently serving his second and final term, which runs until 2028, when the next election takes place.

Zimbabwe’s ruling ZANU-PF party has stated that they want to change the constitution to extend Mnangagwa’s term in office, but this has sparked outrage in the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Protests, police and stayaways in Zimbabwe

With war veterans leading the calls for people to rise up, the country was on high alert ahead of the planned protests on 31 March.

Police were heavily deployed across the country in anticipation of protest action, but instead, many stayed away.

Most businesses, schools and vendors across Harare, Bulawayo and other towns remained closed throughout the day, leaving police to patrol empty streets.

Pockets of protests did flare up throughout the day as police used tear gas to disperse the small groups that did venture out.

95 arrested for protesting in Harare

East Coast Radio reported that 95 people were arrested for public protests held in Harare on the 31st.

The group was among 200 who gathered at Harare’s Freedom Square, where they threw stones at police and temporarily barricaded a main road. They also chanted "Enough is Enough" and "Mnangagwa must go".

Zimbabweans in South Africa also took to the streets for peaceful protests against their country's president. You can watch that below.

Protests spark mixed reactions online

The problems in Zimbabwe have sparked mixed reactions, with some South Africans saying the same needed to happen in SA to get rid of the African National Congress. Zimbabwean nationals also quipped that they wouldn’t need to come to South Africa if the ZANU-PF was removed from power.

China Phahlane stated:

“What we needed to do when ANC nominated Cyril Ramaphosa for a second term.”

Sfiso Fifi said:

“You South Africans should come and help us if you don't want us in your country.”

Sakhile Cele added:

“South African citizens are failing to do the same😢.”

Lerato Lovelove claimed:

“They're here killing our South Africans, instead of being there fixing their country.”

stanie_nao_ said:

“ZANU-PF and ANC are in the same WhatsApp group.”

Siima Gabuza suggested:

“We must also block our South African borders. They must try to fix their own problems with Mngangagwa.”

Sipho Dlamini noted:

“These old Madalas are becoming a problem worldwide. We have a Zuma here, the USA has a Trump and Zimbabwe has whatever his surname is. Why do they not want to retire and enjoy life and leave politics to young, passionate individuals capable of changing things? 🤣”

Source: Briefly News