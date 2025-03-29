Global site navigation

Pretoria High Court Sentences 4 Zimbabweans to Life for SANDF Member Murder During Robbery Spree
by  Tebogo Mokwena 3 min read
  • Four Zimbabweans received life sentences for a robbery spree which caused the death of a South African National Defence Force member in the North West
  • The spree happened in 2022, and despite pleading not guilty, there was compelling evidence for their conviction
  • South Africans weighed in on the Preotria High Court judgement and called for them to be deported

With nine years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a current affairs writer for Briefly News, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

The Pretoria High Court sentenced four robbers to life imprisonment
SA was unhappy that four Zimbabweans were sentenced to life at the Pretoria High Court. Stock images by THEGIFT777 and South_Agency
Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA, GAUTENG — South Africans applauded the stiff sentence four Zimbabwean nationals received for killing a member of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) in 2022 in the North West during a violent robbery spree.

What happened in the North West?

According to SABC News, the convicted murderers went on a robbery spree in the Noth West, attacking families who were seated outside. During one such robbery spree, they killed Joel Sekano and another person at a tavern. The Pretoria High Court sentenced them to life imprisonment after they found them guilty. This is despite them pleading not guilty to the incident. The National Prosecuting Authority welcomed the sentence.

Four murderers were sentenced to life at the Pretoria High Court
The Pretoria High Court sentenced four men to life. Stock image by Dynamoland
Source: Getty Images

Robberies which resulted in deaths

South Africans call for deportation

Netiens commenting on SABC News' Facebook post wanted them to be sent to their home country to serve their sentences.

Phyllis Ndou said:

"They must go and serve their sentence in the country because they come here to destroy."

Masibulelel Bazindlovu said:

"You must deport them to Zimbabwean prisons."

Lefty Motsielwa Langa said:

"The SA government must arrange with the SADC countries that once a prisoner is sentenced in SA, they serve the sentence in their home country."

Nelly Phale said:

"They should be deported to serve their terms in Zimbabwe's prisons because SA prisons will just be a honeymoon for them."

Lee Goliath said:

"The sad reality is that South African taxpayers will be paying for their stay."

Mazibisa Shepherd Sindiso said:

"Can they be transferred to Chikurubi Prison in Zimbabwe, please? We can't be going to our neighbours and committing crimes."

Eastern Cape robber receives 18 year sentence

In a related article, Briefly News reported that a notorious cash-in-transit heist robber was handed down a stiff sentence for his crimes. Although he was given a 180-year sentence, he was ordered to serve them concurrently.

He was convicted of numerous counts of robbery with aggravated circumstances and attempted murder. He was notorious for a CIT heist that took place in 2022.

