Four Zimbabweans received life sentences for a robbery spree which caused the death of a South African National Defence Force member in the North West

The spree happened in 2022, and despite pleading not guilty, there was compelling evidence for their conviction

South Africans weighed in on the Preotria High Court judgement and called for them to be deported

SA was unhappy that four Zimbabweans were sentenced to life at the Pretoria High Court.

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA, GAUTENG — South Africans applauded the stiff sentence four Zimbabwean nationals received for killing a member of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) in 2022 in the North West during a violent robbery spree.

What happened in the North West?

According to SABC News, the convicted murderers went on a robbery spree in the Noth West, attacking families who were seated outside. During one such robbery spree, they killed Joel Sekano and another person at a tavern. The Pretoria High Court sentenced them to life imprisonment after they found them guilty. This is despite them pleading not guilty to the incident. The National Prosecuting Authority welcomed the sentence.

The Pretoria High Court sentenced four men to life.

Source: Getty Images

Robberies which resulted in deaths

South Africans call for deportation

Netiens commenting on SABC News' Facebook post wanted them to be sent to their home country to serve their sentences.

Phyllis Ndou said:

"They must go and serve their sentence in the country because they come here to destroy."

Masibulelel Bazindlovu said:

"You must deport them to Zimbabwean prisons."

Lefty Motsielwa Langa said:

"The SA government must arrange with the SADC countries that once a prisoner is sentenced in SA, they serve the sentence in their home country."

Nelly Phale said:

"They should be deported to serve their terms in Zimbabwe's prisons because SA prisons will just be a honeymoon for them."

Lee Goliath said:

"The sad reality is that South African taxpayers will be paying for their stay."

Mazibisa Shepherd Sindiso said:

"Can they be transferred to Chikurubi Prison in Zimbabwe, please? We can't be going to our neighbours and committing crimes."

