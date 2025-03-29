Pretoria High Court Sentences 4 Zimbabweans to Life for SANDF Member Murder During Robbery Spree
- Four Zimbabweans received life sentences for a robbery spree which caused the death of a South African National Defence Force member in the North West
- The spree happened in 2022, and despite pleading not guilty, there was compelling evidence for their conviction
- South Africans weighed in on the Preotria High Court judgement and called for them to be deported
With nine years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a current affairs writer for Briefly News, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.
PRETORIA, GAUTENG — South Africans applauded the stiff sentence four Zimbabwean nationals received for killing a member of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) in 2022 in the North West during a violent robbery spree.
What happened in the North West?
According to SABC News, the convicted murderers went on a robbery spree in the Noth West, attacking families who were seated outside. During one such robbery spree, they killed Joel Sekano and another person at a tavern. The Pretoria High Court sentenced them to life imprisonment after they found them guilty. This is despite them pleading not guilty to the incident. The National Prosecuting Authority welcomed the sentence.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Robberies which resulted in deaths
- One person was killed during a tavern robbery that happened in Sundumbili on 22 March
- The South African Police Service launched a manhunt for suspects who allegedly shot and killed a 17-year-old teenage girl in Ekurhuleni on 19 March after they tried to rob her
- Two police officers lost their lives in Qwa-Qwa, Free State, on 4 January when they responded to a house robbery in the Mangailung village
- A little boy was shot and killed on the same day in Bedfordview, Gauteng, when suspects robbed a McDonald's
- A couple was brutally murdered in Pretoria in January by a man who pretended to be interested in buying their home
South Africans call for deportation
Netiens commenting on SABC News' Facebook post wanted them to be sent to their home country to serve their sentences.
Phyllis Ndou said:
"They must go and serve their sentence in the country because they come here to destroy."
Masibulelel Bazindlovu said:
"You must deport them to Zimbabwean prisons."
Lefty Motsielwa Langa said:
"The SA government must arrange with the SADC countries that once a prisoner is sentenced in SA, they serve the sentence in their home country."
Nelly Phale said:
"They should be deported to serve their terms in Zimbabwe's prisons because SA prisons will just be a honeymoon for them."
Lee Goliath said:
"The sad reality is that South African taxpayers will be paying for their stay."
Mazibisa Shepherd Sindiso said:
"Can they be transferred to Chikurubi Prison in Zimbabwe, please? We can't be going to our neighbours and committing crimes."
Eastern Cape robber receives 18 year sentence
In a related article, Briefly News reported that a notorious cash-in-transit heist robber was handed down a stiff sentence for his crimes. Although he was given a 180-year sentence, he was ordered to serve them concurrently.
He was convicted of numerous counts of robbery with aggravated circumstances and attempted murder. He was notorious for a CIT heist that took place in 2022.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena joined Briefly News in 2023 and is a Current Affairs writer. He has a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON. He joined Daily Sun, where he worked for 4 years covering politics, crime, entertainment, current affairs, policy, governance and art. He was also a sub-editor and journalist for Capricorn Post before joining Vutivi Business News in 2020, where he covered small business news policy and governance, analysis and profiles. Tebogo passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za