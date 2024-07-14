Joburg's mayor said it was concerning that the murder of forensic investigator Benedict Sithole could’ve been a hit

Sithole, who was investigating an alleged ‘guns for hire’ syndicate in the JMPD, was ambushed at an intersection

Kabelo Gwamanda said he hoped the South African Police Service would thoroughly probe Sithole’s murder

Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda urged the SAPS to probe the death of forensic investigator Benedict Sithole thoroughly. Images: Papi Morake/Gallo Images and Stock Image.

Source: Getty Images

Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda said it was concerning that the death of forensic investigator Benedict Sithole could’ve been an assassination.

Forensic investigator ambushed

The member of the City’s Group Forensics and Investigation Services (GFIS) unit was reportedly ambushed at an intersection in Johannesburg on 11 July 2024. According to Sunday World, an unknown number of assailants approached Sithole’s car and opened fire until his vehicle crashed into a wall. He was declared dead at the scene.

According to City Press, Sithole was on the brink of finalising a probe into criminals allegedly working with JMPD officers to access the metro’s weapons cache to commit crimes such as cash-in-transit heists.

Gwamanda said he hoped the SAPS would thoroughly investigate Sithole’s death. The mayor added that the City would not be discouraged in its attempts to eradicate corruption and misconduct.

South Africans weigh in

Many netizens believed that attempts to uproot criminality, especially in state institutions, had become dangerous.

@Marleyan777 said:

“These days, you are walking dead when you're an honest person who wants to do the right thing.”

@FrederickHlats3 added:

“All these corrupt departments need private investigations.”

@MzilikaziDon pointed out:

“It is difficult and dangerous to work as an in-house investigator.”

@Rolo14073750661 suggested:

“The entire top management of JMPD has to be removed; they are always behind it.”

@NdivhuwoMM said:

“This country is like Colombia or Mexico.”

