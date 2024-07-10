South African Police Service's Gauteng Investigation Unit officer Evans Mongwe made use of his skills and CCTV to find a millionaire's alleged killer

He testified during the trial against taxi boss Senzo Mncube, who is on trial for allegedly killing businessman Wandile Bozwana

South Africans demanded to know who the mastermind behind the alleged hit was

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

CCTV cameras led a SAPS officer to a murder suspect. Image: Jacob Wackerhausen

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA — A dedicated South African Police Service officer shared with the Pretoria High Court how CCTV footage helped him pin down the man who allegedly killed multimillionaire businessman Wandile Bozwana.

Gauteng SAPS officer tracks suspects down

According to @News24, Sergeant Evans Mongwe, who was part of the Gauteng Investigations Unit, testified on 9 July at the murder trial of Senzo Mncube. Mncube is accused of pulling the trigger that took Bozwana's life.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Mongwe said he collected footage from CCTV cameras in areas like Sandton and Pretoria after interviewing one of the survivors of the shooting that killed Bozwana. After watching the clips, he identified a person of interest and asked his colleagues for help magnifying the images. The clips showed him how the hitmen followed Bozwana from Sandton City.

South Africans want more information

Netizens commenting on the tweet demanded that other players, including the person who is allegedly behind the killing, must be exposed.

Minister of 95 unleaded said:

"Where is the mastermind?"

Mongstar said:

"And the man who ordered the hit is known."

Johann Ndlovu said:

"But the person who sent that hitman is still appearing on my TV screen time and again."

Birdman asked:

"What about the Mastermind?"

Bonginkosi replied:

"The mastermind is at Luthuli House."

Taxi boss given 30-year prison sentence for murder

Similarly, Briefly News reported that Vusi Mathibela had been given a sentence of 30 years for killing Wandile Bozwana.

Mathibela and his associates did not testify, and in handing down the sentence, the judge was disturbed by how the accused showed no remorse for their actions of taking a life.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News