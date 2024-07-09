Two men were driving in Ekurhuleni when they were kidnapped by a group of suspects and taken to an informal settlement

The suspects then started demanding ransom from their families and held them for two days against their will

The South African Police Service rescued them, and South Africans clapped for the men and women in blue

BENONI, EKURHULENI — The South African Police Service rescued two men from a two-day kidnapping ordeal.

2 Benoni men saved from ransom kidnapping

According to the South African Police Service, the men drove on Putfontein Road in Benoni, Ekurhuleni, on 7 July. Suddenly, a group of people allegedly pounced on them kidnapped them and took them to a nearby informal settlement. They started making ransom demands.

The police were notified, and they confronted them the next day. A shootout between the police and the cops ensued. One of the suspects was killed, one was wounded, and four others were arrested and thrown in prison. The SAPS also recently rescued a family from a two-day ordeal in which they were kidnapped and held while the suspects cleaned their accounts out. They, too, were arrested.

South Africans salute SAPS

Netizens on Facebook gave SAPS their flowers for apprehending the criminals.

Joyce Malehu said:

"Well done to our law enforcement officers."

Mulaudzi Godfrey said:

"I hope the judiciary will come to the party as well and deny these thugs bail."

Maureen Malebo said:

"Well done to our heroes, our Spiderman and Supermen in blue. Much love."

Goitse Jubilee Kgosieng said:

"I trust the special task force with all my heart."

SAPS arrest kidnappers down to free victims

Similarly, Briefly News reported that the Special Task Force rescued a businessman who was kidnapped.

The man was held captive at the Nancefield hostel, and the police hunted the suspects down. The man was taken from outside of his house.

The police's STF stormed the hostel and arrested five men after finding the man tied and gagged.

