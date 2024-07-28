The North West police have launched a manhunt to find the suspects involved in the killing of five people near Rustenburg

Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said the victims, four men and a woman, were shot around 10 pm on 27 July 2024

The motive behind the murders is unknown; however, the police are pursuing leads to find the alleged culprits

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered crime and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

North West police investigate the murder of five people in Freedom Park near Rustenburg. Images: Stock Images.

Source: Getty Images

The North West police have launched a manhunt to find the suspects involved in the brutal execution of five people at Freedom Park Phase 1 outside Rustenburg.

Five killed in Freedom Park

According to an SAPS report, the group was shot and killed at about 22:00 on 27 July 2024. Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said the victims, four men and a woman, were found strewn along a roadway with gunshot wounds on their heads:

“At this stage, there is no information regarding the suspects except that they fled the scene driving in a white Toyota Quantum.”

Mokgwabone said four of the victims were declared dead on the scene, while the fifth died at Job Shimankane Tabane Hospital.

The motive of the murders is yet unknown; however, Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Sello Kwena called on detectives to trace and arrest all those linked to the brutal murders.

Netizens weary of escalating violence

Susan Evans said:

“Condolences to victims families. May they rest in peace. I pray that the perpetrators are caught and brought to justice.”

Ganyani Rinono added:

“SA is a warzone that has no military involvement.”

Thysino Van Khiba commented:

“At least 12 people were gunned down in North West province on Saturday. Kanana and Rusternburg are areas that are also facing challenges of illegal mining.”

Sserunjoji Gonzaga said:

“They don't need to bring them to justice they need to be shot the same way no giving them any chance.”

FeLo CeLo stated:

“That place has never been a good place that's why moved out.... killing is a habit there🤞”

Source: Briefly News