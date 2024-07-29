North West police have arrested six people linked to two separate crimes committed over the past weekend

Officers captured four people for the Kanana Tavern shooting and two others for the Freedom Park five murders

The two sets of suspects are expected to appear before the Orkney and Bafokeng Magistrates Courts, respectively, on 30 July 2024

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered crime and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

North West police have arrested a combined six people linked to the Kekana tavern shooting and Freedom Park murders. Image: Stock Image.

Source: Getty Images

North West police have arrested a combined six people in connection with two separate cases that left a combined 12 people dead.

Four arrested for Kekana tavern shooting

In the first case, the SAPS detained four people in connection with the tavern shooting that claimed the lives of eight people and left 13 others injured in Kekana, Orkney. Authorities reportedly captured the men aged between 24 and 38 during a police operation on 29 July 2024.

According to the SAPS, the assailants descended on the establishment on 27 July 2024 and opened fire. They reportedly robbed the tavern and its patrons of multiple items, including the tavern's CCTV system, cash from the register and a snooker table.

Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said during the arrest, the officers also seized a double cab bakkie and ammunition:

“The suspects are expected to appear in the Orkney Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 30 July 2024, facing eight counts of murder, 13 of attempted murder and unlawful possession of ammunition.”

Two nabbed for Freedom Park murders

On the other hand, the police arrested two other men linked to the alleged execution of five people in Freedom Park on 27 July 2024. Mokgwabone said one of the suspects was a taxi driver who allegedly gave his vehicle to his friend:

“The taxi was ultimately during the commission of the crime. Subsequent to the incident, the taxi driver allegedly removed the vehicle from the scene.”

Mokgwabone explained that the friend failed to report the incident to the police or the vehicle’s owner.

The duo, which faced five murder charges and defeating the ends of justice, was scheduled to appear before the Bafokeng Magistrates’ Court in Tlhabane on 30 July 2024.

Netizens applaud North West SAPS

Many social media users commended the North West police force for its swift response in apprehending the alleged culprits.

@mothusijk said:

“Well done SAPS.”

@bena_benam35 added:

“That's what we call swift response, and I hope court will play a role in making sho that those guys rot in jail,👌🏽”

@babaizu0

“At least something has been done.”

