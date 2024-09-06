The two suspects were arrested on the N2 next to Cintsa for illegal poaching of the sea creature, also known as perlemoen

The vehicle with the tow suspects, aged 28 and 31 years old, were driving to East London in the Eastern Cape

The police seized 187 Abalones that they handed over to the Department of Forestry, Fishery, and the Environment

EAST LONDON—Two police officers who were not on shift received information about a vehicle driving on the N2 transporting abalone.

187 Poached abalone and diving gear displayed after catching the two suspects. Image: @SAPoliceService

How were the poachers caught?

After receiving the tip-off, the off-duty police officers put on their uniforms and registered for duty. A nearby farmer assisted them.

The officers drove to the N2, where they pulled off a car near the Chintsa turn-off. When searching the vehicle, they found the poached abalone and diving suits.

What is abalone?

Abalone is commonly called perlemoen in South Africa (from the Dutch meaning 'mother-of-pearl'). It is a large sea snail found in the cold waters of South Africa, Japan, New Zealand, and the west coast of North America.

It is one of the world's most expensive seafood and culinary delicacies.

Below is a video of an example of land-based legal farming of abalone.

A police statement on the poaching arrest

“Police seized 187 abalone units, diving suits, and the vehicle as it was used in the commission of a crime."

“These suspects are due to appear at East London Magistrate court tomorrow (Friday)," said Lieutenant-Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa statement.

The abalone was handed over to the Department of Forestry, Fishery, and the Environment.

Praise for the odd-duty cops

Stéfan Geldenhuys thinks a reward is in order:

"These officers must be compensated for there off duty work. Well done🤝👌"

Sidwell West Khumalo commends the two officers:

A job well done respect to our law enforcement officials

Two men sentenced to 15 years each for rhino poaching

Briefly News reported in a related story that two men arrested six years ago at OR Tambo with 27 rhino horns have received a substantial prison sentence.

The pair had been en route to Vietnam, intending to sell the poached rhino horns valued at approximately R2.9 million. Some South Africans expressed disappointment with the 15-year sentence, feeling the poachers should have faced a harsher punishment.

