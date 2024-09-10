The three men who are accused of killing two women in Limpopo and throwing their bodies into a pigsty appeared in court again

They appeared before the Mankweng Magistrates Court, and the judge postponed the case to the following month

South Africans were convinced the suspects did not deserve bail and must be handed down a harsh sentence

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations, police shootouts and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

The farmer and his co-accused's case have been postponed. Image: Halfdark

Source: Getty Images

MANKWENG, LIMPOPO — Zachariah Olivier, William Musora and Rudolph de Wet remain behind bars after their murder case was postponed to next month.

Pig farm murder suspects in jail

According to IOL, Olivier, De Wet, and Musora appeared before the Mankweng Magistrates Court. Their bail hearing has been postponed to October. De Wet and Olivier face murder, attempted murder, possession of firearms and ammunition and defeating the ends of justice charges. Musora faces similar charges but with the addition of contravening the Illegal Immigration Act.

What you need to know about the case

The three men made their first appearance a few days after the two women's bodies were found

The Pan Africanist Congress demanded that Olivier's farm be expropriated without compensation as punishment for his alleged crime

Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela weighed in on the topic of whether the suspects should be named, and netizens slammed her

South Africans weigh in

Netizens on Facebook discussed the case.

Alphy Mawela asked:

"Why not sentence them? I mean, what they did is out there. What will the courts still be arguing?"

Emmanuel Nxumalo said:

"These two do not deserve bail, and that farm should be taken away from them."

Matshepo Mathlako Mokoen said:

"Limpopo must stop selling pork for a while. I weighed pork at the butcher, but I didn't pay for it."

Justice advocate assists victims' families

In a related article, Briefly News reported that a justice advocate extended a helping hand to the families of the two women who were killed.

Bianca Can Wyk said she started a Backabuddy campaign to assist Lucia Ndlovu's and Maria Makgato's families.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News