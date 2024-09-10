The former Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa is expected to appear again for his bribery case

Kodwa and his co-accused Jehan MacKay were arrested after Mackay was accused of bribing Kodwa with R1 million

South Africans wanted to see Kodwa in prison, and some were disappointed that he was not behind bars

EKURHULENI — The former Sports, Arts and Culture minister Zizi Kodwa is expected to appear before the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

Kodwa and MacKay back in court

SABC News says Kodwa and MacKay will appear in the Ekurhuleni court on 10 September. They face charges of violating the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities and the Prevention of Organized Crime Act. MacKay previously applied to have his charges dropped but failed.

What you need to know about the Kodwa case

Kodwa was arrested and made his first appearance in court to the shock of many

He then stepped down as the Minister following his arrest and stepped down from his National Executive Committee roles

He was also sworn in as an MP but stepped down a month later to focus on his criminal case

South Africans distrust the courts

Netizens commenting on the case on Facebook were uncertain that he or his co-accused would ever see the inside of a cell.

Kriek Olivier said:

"The case will be postponed for 2 years, eish."

QP Lino Art said:

"The ANC-captured judiciary will save all their delinquent ANC cadres from prosecution."

Leo Li said:

"We are in a mess because of the ANC government."

Percival Themba said:

"After court, he will join the best."

Brenda Declerck said:

"Looting SA blind."

