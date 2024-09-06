The South African Police Service and members of the South African National Defense Force arrested several suspected illegal miners

they raided an abandoned mine in Mpumalanga, and those who were arrested were all foreign nationals

The joint operation is expected to continue, and South Africans expressed a growing trust in the police

PILGRIM'S REST, MPUMALANGA — Foreign nationals from Lesotho, Zimbabwe and Mozambique were among those who were arrested at an abandoned mine in Pilgrim's Rest, Mpumalanga.

Zama Zamas arrested in Mpumalanga

According to SABC News, a joint operation between the South African National Defence Force and the South African Police Service led them to an old mining town in Pilgrim's Rest. The SANDF and SAPS previously resisted heavily armed illegal miners in the area.

Mpumalanga's provincial commissioner, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi, said the operation will continue and yield more illegal Zama Zamas mining. He suspected that the Zama Zamas would return, so the police should nip the entire operation in the bud.

South Africans applaud the operation

Netizens on Facebook were happy that the Zama Zamas were arrested.

Desiree van Nierop said:

"I hope those rogues are severely punished and a lengthy bail term issued with no bail conditions. We have to get our country back."

Lindt Lindor Mlotywa said:

"These guys are causing havoc in the mining sector. Mark my words, they will collapse that sector."

Severin Haingura Tame said:

"The same week, the judges grant them bail. After a week or a month, the same people are exchanging fire with the police and they are arrested."

Frank Evangelist Mseteka asked:

"But who buys the gold? This should be the root cause."

Robinson Maakana said:

"It's a very good idea to invite the army to come and assist internally."

Zama Zamas bust in operation

