A 60-year-old farmer and two other suspects appeared in court for the brutal murder of two women in Polokwane, Limpopo

They are caused of allegedly trying to dispose of the bodies of the women by feeding them to pigs on a farm

The state is opposing bail, and South Africans do not want the farmer and the suspects to be released on bail

MANKWENG, LIMPOPO — Zacharia Oliver, William Musora and Rudolph De Wet appeared in court for the murder of two women in Polokwane. The South African Council of Churches demanded that they not be released on bail.

Limpopo farm murder accused in court

According to SABC News, Oliver, De Wet and Musora were arrested recently after the bodies of two women were found on a farm just outside Polokwane. The two women were brutally murdered, and their bodies were fed to pigs. They appeared in the Mankweng Magistrates Court

The South African Council of Churches in Limpopo do not want the state to grant the accused bail. Regina Farisani slammed them.

"How often have these racists been feeding human flesh to the pigs is a big question we have. We remain remained under the pretext that they have disappeared... This is a very painful thing and that's why we are here to support and say to the powers that be, no bail," she said.

South Africans disgusted by the incident

Netizens on Facebook and X were disgusted that the women's bodies were disposed of horrifically.

Francis Mutizira asked:

"How can a human being who was killed be fed to pigs? The owner should receive a harsh sentence."

Daniel Dan Tseisi said:

"These people are heartless. How can you do that to another human being?"

Anele Komanisi said:

"Very hideous, cruel and inhumane. They deserve to rot in jail."

Two30 said:

"No bail."

