4 Killed in Milnerton Shootout Between SAPS and 8 Suspects, SA Happy
- Four suspects were killed and four were injured during a shootout between them and the South African Police Service
- The suspects were allegedly en route to a mass shooting when the police intercepted them and a shootout ensued
- South Africans applauded the police and were relieved the men and women in blue prevented a terrifying crime
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.
MILNERTON, WESTERN CAPE—The South African Police Service's quick thinking prevented a possible mass shooting in Milnerton, Western Cape.
SAPS stop possible shooting
According to TimesLIVE, Police Spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the suspects were travelling in a Quantum in Milnerton on the night of 29 August and were on their way to a mass shooting. The police were investigating an extortion ring.
The police allegedly approached them, and the eight suspects reportedly opened fire at the police, and the police officers fired back. Four were killed, and the other four were injured and are currently under guard. They also seized four firearms and rounds of ammunition.
South Africans congratulate the cops
Netizens were pleased and praised the cops on Facebook.
Kevin Knipe said:
"Well done, SAPS and intelligence. Good job."
Rajeb Moodley said:
"Well done. Saved the taxpayers lots of money."
Wendy White said:
"At last, criminals should be living in fear. Keep it up, SAPS. Stop this lawlessness."
Tshiombe Khale said:
"I hope they are happy to taste what a mass shooting feels like."
Mario Mandzukic said:
"Fire with fire."
Buja Buja said:
"I think the police found a solution to extortion and violent crimes."
Dumisani Qongwana said:
"This is how we want cops to work. Special units are there for a reason not to be visible police."
Lieutenant General Mkhwanazi warns criminals not to shoot cops
In a related article, Briefly News reported that the KwaZulu-Natal SAPS provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, warned criminals to avoid shooting the police.
This was after the police in the province shot and killed suspects during a shootout. The suspects initiated the shooting, and the police responded.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He has a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON. He joined Daily Sun, where he worked for 4 years covering politics, crime, entertainment, current affairs, policy, governance and art. He was also a sub-editor and journalist for Capricorn Post before joining Vutivi Business News in 2020, where he covered small business news policy and governance, analysis and profiles. He joined Briefly News in 2023. Tebogo passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za