Four suspects were killed and four were injured during a shootout between them and the South African Police Service

The suspects were allegedly en route to a mass shooting when the police intercepted them and a shootout ensued

South Africans applauded the police and were relieved the men and women in blue prevented a terrifying crime

MILNERTON, WESTERN CAPE—The South African Police Service's quick thinking prevented a possible mass shooting in Milnerton, Western Cape.

SAPS stop possible shooting

According to TimesLIVE, Police Spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the suspects were travelling in a Quantum in Milnerton on the night of 29 August and were on their way to a mass shooting. The police were investigating an extortion ring.

The police allegedly approached them, and the eight suspects reportedly opened fire at the police, and the police officers fired back. Four were killed, and the other four were injured and are currently under guard. They also seized four firearms and rounds of ammunition.

South Africans congratulate the cops

Netizens were pleased and praised the cops on Facebook.

Kevin Knipe said:

"Well done, SAPS and intelligence. Good job."

Rajeb Moodley said:

"Well done. Saved the taxpayers lots of money."

Wendy White said:

"At last, criminals should be living in fear. Keep it up, SAPS. Stop this lawlessness."

Tshiombe Khale said:

"I hope they are happy to taste what a mass shooting feels like."

Mario Mandzukic said:

"Fire with fire."

Buja Buja said:

"I think the police found a solution to extortion and violent crimes."

Dumisani Qongwana said:

"This is how we want cops to work. Special units are there for a reason not to be visible police."

Lieutenant General Mkhwanazi warns criminals not to shoot cops

