Three suspects were killed, and another fled after a high-speed chase between police and alleged blue-light gang members

The SAPS said the gang was believed to be behind numerous robberies on the N3 N3 between Villiers and Heidelberg

South Africans have congratulated the law enforcers for cracking down on the alleged blue-light gang

An N3 shootout between police and suspected blue-light gang members left three people dead. Images: Stock Images

Police gunned down three suspected blue-light gang members following a high-speed chase on the N3 near Grootvlei, Mpumalanga.

SAPS fatally shoot alleged blue-light gang members

According to the SAPS, a multidisciplinary team spotted the gang in a bakkie with blue lights on 28 April 2024. When the alleged gang members saw the officers, they sped off towards Zonkizizwe in Ekurhuleni. The suspects reportedly shot at the officers, who returned fire. Three were fatally wounded, while the fourth fled on foot.

Police said the group was believed to be behind multiple blue light robberies on the N3 between Villiers and Heidelberg.

Netizens applaud SAPS

South Africans congratulated the police force for its efforts in curbing criminality in that area.

@StHonorable commented:

“Well done to our law enforcement. Eliminating offenders is the best way of fighting the crime pandemic in Mzansi!”

@ClintonColler exclaimed:

“Brilliant! 3 less. Now finish off the 4th.”

@Ed_UberDriver said:

“Lights out for the three, we are on the right track.”

@ishy_msipa added:

“Wonderful news to start the week ”

@incontroZA applauded the cops:

“Well done SAPS.”

Blue-light brigade under fire

Briefly News recently reported that citizens condemned the blue-light brigades after the Ekurhuleni MMC for Finance was involved in an accident that claimed a life.

When the accident occurred, Nkululeko Dubga was escorted by the blue-light brigade.

South Africans called for the brigade to be shut down and criticized it for acting with impunity.

